The victim of a fatal shooting in Lebanon last month has been identified.
The Lebanon Police Department confirmed the death of Stephen Terrell Brown on March 27.
According to the department’s release, “At approximately 2 p.m., officers responded to 522 Ash St., Lebanon in reference to a shooting.”
The release further states, “Upon arrival, officers found Brown deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.”
While the victim’s name was released, the shooter’s identity remains undisclosed. Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. PJ Hardy confirmed that the circumstances around the shooting are still under investigation.
}Hardy also said that there is “no known danger to the public at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.