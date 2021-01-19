Local residents aren’t just looking to remember Martin Luther King Jr. this year, but to live out his vision for unity.
The Wilson County Black History Committee held its 9th Annual MLK Unity March and Motorcade this Saturday with that in mind despite the nation’s turbulent social climate.
“This is a unity march,” WCBHC President Mary Harris said. “I’m an older woman, I’ve seen both sides of this street and I think it’s time for us to come together.”
Community members heard that call and turned out by the dozens to support the march, whether on foot or by car.
“I’ve been here just about every year since it started,” Baird’s Grove Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Raymond Burns said. “It’s to remember the accomplishments we as a people have made and promote unity by coming together to accomplish a goal God set forth.”
Participants traveled a route from Cedars of Lebanon Baptist Church that took them through high-traffic locations like the public square. Along the way, many of King’s iconic speeches and sermons played from a loudspeaker.
“I think it’s a good platform for educating the youth, and it’s very important to the people who do attend,” Burns said. “We can play in part in doing what MLK said and coming together as one, whether that’s emotionally or spiritually.”
The WCBHC encouraged that this year by asking participants to bring items like streamers, posters and balloons to honor different aspects of Wilson County.
Red, black and green were used to represent African heritage and the Black community, while red, white and blue paid tribute to American heritage and the frontline workers who responded to the March 2020 tornado and COVID-19.
Traditionally, the event also includes a brunch further celebrating King’s legacy. That portion of the event was canceled due to COVID-19. Harris said attendance was also down some this year because of the pandemic, but the motorcade allowed people to get involved safely.
“We’re hoping this will continue through the rest of this year in encouraging people to come together as a community,” Harris said. “I think that’s what we need, especially with everything going on right now. What we’re doing is small, but it makes a difference in the lives of people who participate.”
