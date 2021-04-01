cinions@ lebanondemocrat.com
“First it was the tornado, then COVID and now the flood.”
So said Jesse Fish, owner of Dream Boutique on the Lebanon Square, with a laugh. She suggested she must be selling something in her shop that “God doesn’t approve of.” Laughter seems to be the best medicine in the face of the devastation. Fish was not the only store-owner trying to find humor in their situation.
Gordon and Angela Hamby, owners of Charlie’s Shoe Repair, said they were in Kentucky celebrating their anniversary when the storm struck the business they’ve owned for more than two decades. “Some gift this was,” Gordon Hamby said.
“We found out about it through Facebook. Not exactly what you want to see when you’re on vacation,” said Angela Hamby.
The Hambys both agreed that they had actually fared pretty well.
“A lot of people lost their lives or lost their house. Watching the news makes me feel bad how many people died. I still get to go home, recline in my chair and stretch out my feet. All of this can be replaced,” Gordon Hamby said.
Fish also expressed appreciation that only material things were lost.
“I woke up in my bed the next morning. The rest of my family did, too,” she said.
One location in Mt. Juliet with significant damage was the Valley Center Mall on Mt. Juliet Road, which is home to several businesses, including Third Coast Salt.
As the water rushed into the skin care clinic, it destroyed the children’s play area.
Owner Shari Arnold described the playroom as “a sandbox filled with salt crystals rather than sand,” after the salt box absorbed so much water. Arnold said she felt the playroom helped save her spa and hopes to re-open by next week.
As repairs get underway, many of the store owners are turning to their online presence to offset the lost sales. Fish said that she implemented online shopping after the pandemic shut everything down last year.
“I enjoy my brick and mortar, interacting with people and the community,” she said. “Online isn’t what I love to do, but because of COVID, we implemented it.”
Fish acknowledged that she never expected things to be easy when she opened the boutique.
“You don’t get into owning a small business because its going to be easy. You do it because it’s your passion,” she said.
The hardest part about the storm for Fish was that it cost her family another treasured milestone. Her daughter’s first birthday was affected this time last year by COVID and now her second one was upset by the flood.
Fish also said that she’s been nearly brought to tears by the outpouring of assistance from people in the community. “I’ve had more people offer to help, than I have things to do,” she said.
The square has been bustling with clean up crews all week. Insurance adjusters have begun their tasks of assessing the damage and trying to put a dollar sign on it.
Capitol Theatre owner Bob Black said estimates for damage to the Lebanon landmark totaled nearly $100,000. Black said that just covers damage to the building and not lost or destroyed property inside.
Black said when he arrived at the theater Sunday morning, water was flowing from the back door. Upon entering, Black saw what he estimated to be 3 feet of water in some places throughout the building.
“We’ll have to replace the dance floor or it will eventually buckle from the water,” Black said.
Additional replacement costs will have to be expended on the freezer and fridge at the concession stand. Black said the water wasn’t as high in the lobby as the theater, but that it still reached 2 feet.
The Capitol Theatre has cameras positioned around the building. Black said that on Saturday night as late as 11:30 p.m., “Cars were still driving through the Square. I didn’t think it would get this bad.”
Black was notified by the city Sunday morning that his building had been flooded. Black said that he was just relieved that he had flood insurance and expressed sorrow for anyone who wasn’t covered.
“I can’t imagine what this would be like without the insurance,” he said. “But that’s why I pay the premium.”
Back in Mt. Juliet, Rockstar Academy of Dance is among the businesses at Valley Center Mall staring at major equipment losses. Like the Capitol Theatre and stores on the Lebanon square, Rockstar’s floor was damaged beyond repair.
“Our shed in the back of the school used to be our safe place because it was never flooded in any of the other floods prior to the one we are now recovering from,” said co-found Lacy Chandler. “The flood took everything inside the school, from our mats to our prop trailer.”
Chandler estimates the lost property to be worth over $50,000.
“It might take a month or later before Rockstar reopens,” she said, adding that she was looking for alternate locations to hold classes.
Jennie Walpole, who owns Asante Masters Salon on the square, is fortunate to have a secondary location to treat clients. Since last year, she has been operating out of an additional building in Watertown.
“Lucky for me, I’m able to load up my stuff and continue working while they repair my shop,” she said.
Walpole admitted it was a stroke of luck that she even still had the Watertown location to go to. She said it was supposed to be rented out last month but the agreement fell through.
The Lebanon native has been at the Lebanon Square location for three years. Prior to that, she had a salon at The Mill at Lebanon.
For the salon owner, this was just another drop in the bucket of an already rough year.
“When the straight line winds came last May, it tore our roof off,” she said. {/span}
Walpole said that she has always been aware of the threat that rising water might pose to her store. She said she always “unplugs her equipment and leaves her products in an elevated position.”
Walpole also said the burden of it all has been lessened by her landlord Hal Bone. “Within an hour, they had my floors out. It’s amazing to have somebody like that as a landlord who worked so quickly to start addressing the problem. He didn’t just Band-Aid it.”
This upcoming weekend, stores from the square impacted by the flooding will set up an Eastermarketplace at the Arcade/Venue 142.
It will take a community to rebuild in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet.
“I really hope the businesses that are closed right now will be able to work together on helping each of these businesses recover because we all bring personality to our community, and small businesses like us have personality,” said Third Coast Salt’s Arnold.
