A legend over three decades in the making has aroused thrillseekers’ curiosities and tested their limits of what they thought were possible. Now the only living physical piece of that legend is available on display back in the place it was discovered — Lebanon.
The Lebanon Museum and History Center’s newest artifact, the Sugar Flat Road Creature, will be available for visitors to come and examine for themselves. Of an unknown origin, the creature has led skeptics to question what exactly it is. A bigfoot? An alien?
The museum is typically dedicated to historic moments and individuals that have made Lebanon as it is known today. However, given the spooky nature of this piece and Halloween around the corner, it seems more than fitting.
The head isn’t the only thing to get one in the Halloween spirit. Museum curator Kathleen Vail has also created other interactive Halloween themed elements to the museumnth.
History of the Sugar Flat Road Creature
In 1989, two local Lebanon teenagers inadvertently made the discovery of a lifetime when their pickup collided with a what might only be described as a blueish apelike creature on Sugar Flat Road outside of the city.
The body wasn’t preserved, but the head was, and the driver gave it to Frank “Cuz” Buster, who sat it on a towel, stuck it in a glass box, and put it in the window of his Lebanon antiques store.
A descendant of Buster’s sold the head to an owner in Chattanooga in 2013. According to roadsideamerica.com, Amy Patulla bought it when she had the mind to open a storefront mini-museum in downtown Chattanooga called Ghost Tours and Curiosities. Patulla’s shop has since swapped out the head with a hologram.
In the meantime, the head has been spotted at Fiddlers Grove, per roadsideamerica.com, although the information surrounding its return to Lebanon remains about as much a mystery as the the creature’s origin story.
For now though, it we be on display at the Lebanon Museum and History Center in the downstairs of City Hall, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
