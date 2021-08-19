An Air Force veteran from Lebanon who began an assistance and aid program in Afghanistan worries it now faces a bleak and uncertain future since the country fell into Taliban hands following US troop withdrawal.
Lt. Gen. (Ret.) John Allen Bradley, who grew up in Lebanon and now lives in Nashville, said that relations within Afghanistan had already deteriorated to the point that he and his wife, Jan, no longer felt safe to travel there, as it not only imperiled their lives but the lives of anyone who might be seen with them.
However, that won’t stop his organization, the Lamia Afghan Foundation, from continuing to send money and aid to the region.
The foundation, which they started after Bradley’s retirement, has a two-pronged mission. It aims to provide education and economic development opportunities for long-term, self-sustainability for all Afghans, as well as providing humanitarian aid through online donations to purchase needed relief items locally in Afghanistan.
Bradley prefers to send money to purchase these items from local Afghans because it supports their economy.
He said the goal has always been to win the “hearts and minds” in Afghanistan. Unfortunately, given the recent take over, the people who were working with them are now threatened just because they are viewed as American sympathizers.
They have also lost multiple collaborators to violence over the years, including American doctor, Jerry Umanos, whose 2014 murder drew international attention. Umanos’ eulogy in Chicago was delivered by the Illinois governor at the time, along with Bradley.
Bradley said that they use Facebook messenger to stay in touch with the contacts they still have in Afghanistan and that he remains optimistic the progress they’ve created won’t be undone by the Taliban, but that optimism is tempered.
Lamia Afghan Foundation background
The nonprofit was formed in 2009, following multiple trips to Afghanistan that Bradley made as a commander in the Air Force Reserve Command.
Bradley said on his third trip, he saw an operation going on where “soldiers and airmen in their off time, were trying to help people near the base with humanitarian aid.”
He said these soldiers would collect items the locals needed and give them away when locals would come onto the Bagram Air Base for medical treatment. The base is about an hour and a half drive from Kabul.
Bradley said when he saw what was happening he wanted to get involved. On a trip to Bagram, when he went off base, he met a young girl named Lamia who asked him for a pair of boots like the ones he had on. Winters in Afghanistan can be extremely frigid, and the young girl didn’t have suitable shoes.
At this time, Bradley was stationed at the Pentagon and when he told his wife about his experience, she started collecting items from churches and other community organizations to send back to the Afghans in need.
Since 2010, the foundation has sent over 3.5 million pounds of cargo to Afghanistan, but they have refocused on how best to deliver aid.
Per their website, lamia.org, they are accepting financial donations in order to purchase humanitarian aid, winter clothing and school supplies. This will not only help needy people but also the Afghan economy by creating more jobs, which are badly needed.
Thousands of women have been able to go to the schools the foundation has helped established. Some of those women have even made it to the United States through visas the Bradleys helped them acquire.
Bradley said that getting visas for these internationals is extremely difficult and takes a long time, so he is hoping that conditions on the ground don’t worsen, because getting so many out of Afghanistan just isn’t a realistic option.
