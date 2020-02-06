A timeline is coming into place for a public park development on Cairo Bend Road, which the Lebanon City Council agreed to contribute $1 million to in November.
Plans for the 16-acre park include trail systems, recreational areas and a playground along with parking, restrooms and utility services.
“The Goodall Homes designers have been working on the park design,” Ward 6 Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman said, “They’ve finalized a lot of the plans, specifications and are getting some bids so we can get actual budget numbers … we will be able to then make some key decisions on which amenities we’re going to implement to the design.”
Afterward, the city plans to host a public input meeting for residents to weigh in on the design before a final decision is reached.
“We anticipate making those decisions in March, so in April I think we’ll be hoping to host that public input meeting and get it onto the council agenda,” Brinkman said. “It’s looking great.”
Previous estimates placed the park’s opening date in the fall, so if the council approves a design in April it could mean a relatively quick building process.
Per the agreement between Lebanon and Goodall Homes, the city is responsible for purchasing and installing playground equipment up to $400,000, and will pay Goodall Homes up to $600,000 after the company grades and installs the park’s other features.
The council also pulled an item from the agenda that would have seen the city support proposed state legislation capping local property tax.
State Sen. Mike Bell is expected to introduce the bill, which limits increases to 5% without a referendum.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash introduced a resolution to support that measure at the council’s work session on Jan. 30, but indicated he would withdraw it after strong opposition from councilors.
“I just want everyone to be on the same page,” he said, pointing to the city’s history of lowering or maintaining the tax rate. “If we’re all in agreement to stop this and raise revenues a little when we need it, instead of saying ‘I’m not raising revenues, I’m getting elected this year.’ ”
Councilors opposing the resolution said the bill creates unnecessary government oversight and limits the ways a city can address financial issues. However, if the bill passes the state legislature it would affect Lebanon despite the council’s position.
The Lebanon City Council’s next regular session meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Feb. 18, in the city’s administration building located on 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.