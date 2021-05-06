Residents from neighborhoods near a proposed site rezone at 940 S. Maple St., took the podium at the Lebanon City Council meeting Tuesday in an effort to stop the change. The city approved it anyways.
By a vote of 4-2, the council opted to allow the rezoning, paving way for the developer to move forward on the project. Councilors Jeni Lind Brinkman and Fred Burton were the no votes.
It was the first in-person meeting for the city council in over a year, and Rick Bell’s first in-person one as mayor.
During public comments, for about an hour, residents meticulously laid out their objections to the council.
Previous meetings on the subject had featured similar sentiments, but had not been presented in such a comprehensive and public way until now.
Over a dozen property owners took the podium with their points. Several read letters from neighbors who couldn’t attend the meeting. The messaging was the same. Being realistic, they acknowledged that change was inevitable. They made clear their objection wasn’t just to losing some bucolic pasture, but to the increase in density.
To accommodate the site’s proposed development, the city voted to rezone the property outside of a typical designation, using what’s called a “specific plan.” Proponents of the method argue it allows the city more agency in determining development.
For example, with the SP the city could dictate the number of units and compel improvements like landscape buffers or retention ponds.
With a regular zoning, those decisions are left up to the developer, who only must abide by zoning restrictions.
Per the SP, the 2-acre property can become the site of a proposed multi-dwelling apartment complex with up to 42 units, capped out at two stories.
The site is currently zoned as medium-density residential per Lebanon’s future land use plan, which says future growth should be “focused in proximity to planned or existing activity centers.”
Zoning for medium density residential permits “duplexes, condos, multi-family units, including townhomes, flats and cottage-court style developments, as well as traditionally sized single-family lots.” The zoning also limits how many occupants can reside on a certain property dependent on its acreage.
How’d we get hereLast month, the resolution to approve the rezone met divided consent from the council, despite establishing the lower maximum unit allotment and other guidelines for development.
At that time, Brinkman voted no, and Burton abstained.
Burton on Wednesday said he voted against the development because he had received calls and emails from impacted residents and that he could not vote for something found to be so unfavorable by the neighboring property owners.
In justifying her vote, Brinkman alluded to advice Bell, a former Ward 6 councilor, gave her upon her election: “You’ll get calls from developers almost everyday. That doesn’t mean you have to say yes.”
Brinkman stressed discretion in these matters, asking, “What is your gut reaction? How does it impact your residents?”
The Ward 6 councilor said sometimes that gut tells her the answer is no, that not every project is right for an area, and that you won’t just see haphazard development in her ward.
After the vote, residents expressed disappointment at what they saw as an unjust result.
June Street resident Jaqueline Parks said, “I was very disappointed in our Ward 3 councilperson, Camille Burdine. She did not represent her constituents.
“We had a petition with over 124 people saying that we were opposed to the rezoning and she was still the first one when it came up to approve the motion. We didn’t vote for her and we are looking forward to her being up for reelection.”
Another resident, Susan White, who lives on Chrissa Lane, a street in the South Maple subdivision, said she didn’t feel “represented at all.”
“Obviously, Camille Burdine and several council members had their minds made up.
“I can honestly say the public voice did not matter,” White said.
“It is an absolute injustice. So many people did everything possible to stop this rezoning. We feel absolutely defeated and unheard.”
White said the announcement in March that the planning commission had voted to send the request to the city council with a negative recommendation let her breathe a sigh of relief.
The council in April approved the SP on first reading despite the negative recommendation from the planning commission.
Paul Corder, Lebanon’s top planner, said that in the last two years, three such cases had met council approval after a negative recommendation.
What of the water?As byproducts of the density increase and development, concerns over flooding, traffic and safety objections were voiced, but it was flood worries that rose to the top.
As part of their objections to the property, several neighboring residents shared their stories of flooding in South Maple Chase.
They were concerned that with surrounding properties being built up, it might create a valley effect in the neighborhood, leaving the water with few places to go.
Some of the homeowners even shared photos and accounts from the most recent flood in March.
They fear that with the number of improvements being made to the property at 940 South Maple, ground infiltration capacity would be drastically reduced and the problem would only get worse.
Lebanon’s public works commissioner, Jeff Baines, said while flooding is always a matter of importance to the city, its prevalence across town can strain resources, and that South Maple is hardly the only place in the city that is flood prone.
Baines acknowledged that while it doesn’t sound great, high water in someone’s yard doesn’t top the city’s priority list.
Baines said the city’s first duty is to keep the roads and infrastructure safe and clear for everybody, then it can move to address individual issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.