After the flooding discussion, conversation at Thursday’s work session turned to the city’s growth and development. Concerns about overdevelopment don’t just pertain to groundwater infiltration.
Mayor Rick Bell said, “I don’t want to see the growth stop, just managed.”
Bell weighed the provision of municipal services to annexed areas against the value that annexation would bring.
“Annexation is the key to managing future growth,” Bell said. “When we annex land we have to extend our services. I don’t want to say we never annex. I think there is good and bad. We just need to figure out what those are.”
Bell added that the keys to productive annexation are “where and what.”
Acknowledging that annexation is pivotal to the city’s growth plan, Bell brought up the city’s chief planner, Paul Corder to help explain the difficulties and advantages presented with different types of annexation.
“When we look at 109 or South Hartmann we see value in growth there,” said Corder.
Corder said with these areas, the city isn’t fighting topography and that getting municipal services out there has already proven possible. Conversely, Bell said expanding northwest doesn’t offer commercial appeal because it’s farther from the interstate and difficult to get sewer out there.
The mayor, who has made it a mission to bring new restaurants to Lebanon, said that when he meets with representatives from restaurant companies, they tell him they are looking for higher density population areas with easily accessed amenities as desirable locations.
Speaking to that effect, Corder said he wants to see smart expansion from the centers of the city already established.
“We know the Square works,” he said. “It’s been working for a couple hundred years.”
Corder brought up how different Lebanon’s downtown area looks from some of the comparable cities in Middle Tennessee like Gallatin and Columbia, who are increasing their populations and amenities by really building around those city centers.
At least for now, city officials feel as though they are in a prime position to make the call about incoming businesses. Bell said he truly believes “we can pick and choose who comes here.”
