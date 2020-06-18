The Lebanon City Council passed an amended first reading of the city’s status quo budget and tax rate at its meeting Tuesday.
Mayor Bernie Ash’s amendment removes merit bonuses he said were accidentally included in the budget. The city is scheduled to reevaluate its merit pay program in September.
Councilors passed the item 4-1, with Ward 6 Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman voting against and Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine absent.
“I think we could have been a little bit more proactive, we could have made more cuts,” Brinkman said. “What was presented to us is a status quo — still, a little frustrated that we don’t plan ahead in terms of capital improvements.”
Although the city does have a 3-5 year capital projects plan, Brinkman said she wants to see it included with annual budgets so the council can make a more informed vote. During prior budget talks, she also asked the city to explore cuts to the mayor’s office since none were included.
“I think I’m comfortable with the way our department heads manage, I think they do an excellent job,” Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell said. “I guess the thing I’m least comfortable with is our economy. I’ve got my fingers crossed and saying my prayers like everybody that shutting down the U.S. economy for two months wont have a devastating effect on our city.”
The council also heard from residents concerned about the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert Hatton on the city square.
Conversation surrounding the statue has increased after two men were photographed by it holding white supremacist signage, with change.org petitions both for and against its presence circulating through the community and gathering hundreds of signatures.
“Imagine for a moment you have to drive by a glorified statue of a soldier who enslaved and tortured your relatives,” Karen Leidy said. “Ten% of our residents have to do that. It’s akin to being Jewish and having it be a statue of a Nazi.”
Leidy recommended adding other displays to the square instead of removing the Hatton statue. She proposed a tombstone for a black man named Will Whitley who was lynched in the square in 1916, and a unity display with arms representing different racial identities.
“The square would be a historical monument to the past and future direction of unity,” she said. “It is easy to pass laws, but harder to change consciousness, and it could be an instrument for that.”
Mike Ripski, Cumberland University’s chaplain and Leidy’s husband, also spoke against the statue.
“When I look at the Hatton monument, I don’t see an individual,” he said. “I see a war that tore our country apart. A war that created a wound that after a century and a half still has not healed, and from which many continue to suffer. When I look at the monument, it says to me what I suspect the two white supremacists heard.”
Ripski said he sees the statue as a message about Lebanon’s values, particularly since it sits in the center of the city.
“The monument, whether we want it to or not, says to the world who we are as a city,” he said. “It makes a statement about how we view the Civil War. I don’t hear it say, ‘may such a horrific tragedy never happen again.’ I hear it say, ‘may the South rise again.’ ”
Others attended the meeting to speak against a proposed industrial rezoning at Tater Peeler Road and Cainsville Road. The land measures roughly 200 acres and does not have a client attached, though Carvana was interested in the property before backing out amid COVID-19.
“Whenever you’re voting for something that you don’t know what’s going to be there, it raises much more of a concern to the neighbors,” resident Maliea Oakley said. “As a group of us, we’re asking you to consider that the planning commission voted against this and ask you to do the right thing. It might not be the thing that makes the city have the most income, but it’s the right thing for the citizens, and part of your job is to protect the citizens and have the citizens’ best interest.”
Oakley acknowledged the potential for taxes and job creation, but said it would impact the neighbors’ property values and pointed to existing industries looking to fill positions.
Joe McKnight, a realtor representing the project developer, said a facility there could bring in roughly $90,000 a year in property tax for the city and that several groups are interested.
“This is not going to be a salvage yard, a concrete plant or an asphalt plant,” he said. “This is likely to be a logistics area, big box distribution … and since COVID hit, we’ve had 40 million people rendered unemployed in this country. I would urge the city council to consider that.”
Resident Jane Maxwell said she is concerned about an industrial building’s impact on her farm and the nearby Black Branch stream, along with issues like air pollution and road widening.
“Traffic levels would require major road improvements, and widening of both Southeast Tater Peeler Road and Stumpy Lane with the additional cost of widening the bridge,” she said. “Traffic lights would need to be put at the end of Tater Peeler and Maddox Simpson, and also at Stumpy and 231 because of the Southside Elementary School proximity.”
McKnight acknowledged that road improvements would be necessary for the development, but said the stream would be sectioned off to prevent any construction work from impacting it.
The Lebanon City Council is expected to vote on the rezoning at its next regular session meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 7.
