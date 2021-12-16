The tornadoes that hit Kentucky over the weekend tragically destroyed families and homes alike.
Having experienced the frightening impact of a tornado first-hand as recently as last year left members of the Lebanon community asking how they could help out. At the police department, several decommissioned police cruisers provided a helpful solution.
“The (Mayfield) police department’s ability to respond and mitigate calls for service within the community was greatly affected, and most of the city’s police vehicles were lost or damaged in the storm,” Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice said.
Knowing that multiple decommissioned, high-mileage police vehicles were slated to go up for auction, the police chief decided they could be of help to the folks in Kentucky.
“These vehicles were recently removed from our fleet, but we feel they could serve Mayfield in a short-term immediate need,” Justice said.
Observing the images and reading the stories of the weather-related deaths and property damage, Justice said that his department was reminded of the devastation wrought on Lebanon in 2020 when “many of our residents lost their homes and businesses.”
“Our neighbors in Mayfield, Kentucky were not as fortunate,” Justice said. “Their town was largely destroyed, and many lost their lives.”
For first responders of a city with a devastating storm barely in its rear-view mirror that knows just how much saving grace comes from outside aid, offering to help was a foregone conclusion.
“The city of Lebanon was blessed beyond measure by the influx of volunteers and critical material needs within hours of the storms passing,” Justice said. “We watched neighbors helping neighbors, as well as individuals that reported for work assignments from many other states.”
The effort was aided by the owners of Advanced Signs, David and Sue Tompkins. The Tompkins offered to remove the Lebanon sign from the cruisers, painting Mayfield in its place.
The three patrol vehicles will be sent to Mayfield immediately to begin operation upon delivery.
Justice asked that the community “remember (Mayfield) in your thoughts and prayers, and if you can assist them in any way, we encourage you to do so.”
