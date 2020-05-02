The Lebanon Police Department is eligible for $47,205 in federal grant money to offset expenses from COVID-19, and the Lebanon City Council is slated to hold a first reading vote on approving the funding Tuesday.
That money is available through the Bureau of Justice Assistance and provides full reimbursement for overtime, equipment, supplies and training related to the pandemic.
“We’re going to use it for personal protective equipment and decontamination chemicals and equipment,” LPD Sgt. P.J. Hardy said. “So if we’re in an area where people might be infected, we can use those to clean and disinfect. The funds can also be used to help supplement payroll, like if we needed to bring in extra officers.”
Hardy said the department is not currently planning to use the grant funding for payroll, but noted that their budget has been affected by COVID-19.
“The entire city, like every city, has been impacted economically,” he said. “With so many activities slowed or shut down, there are a lot of things we’re just not collecting revenue for, and that can be problematic for a city. At the end of the day, we want to be fiscally responsible and have funds put away so we don’t have to burden the taxpayers.”
The council will also hold a first reading vote to formally place this year’s city elections on the Nov. 3 ballot. The mayor’s office and city council positions in Wards 1, 2 and 5 are up for election, and several candidates have already announced their runs.
According to financial disclosures to the Wilson County Election Commission, incumbent Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, Cumberland University professor Rick Bell and former Ward 3 Councilor Rob Cesternino plan to file for mayor.
Incumbent Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack has also filed a campaign disclosure and plans to seek reelection. Councilors Fred Burton and Tick Bryan, who represent Wards 2 and 5, respectively, have not filed disclosures at press time, and no other candidates have signaled an intention to run for the available council seats.
Prospective candidates can pick up petitions beginning June 22, and the qualifying deadline is on Aug. 20. Early voting for city elections is scheduled for Oct. 14-29.
The ballot will also include students applying for the Cartmell Scholarship, a longstanding tradition in Wilson County.
“This is something that’s been going on for a long time,” Ash said. “The Cartmell family does a scholarship to Vanderbilt, and the stipulation was to have the city put it on the ballot for students to apply in the same way candidates do.”
The Lebanon City Council’s next regular called meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and will be conducted electronically.
Members of the public wishing to provide comments during the meeting are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on Monday.
