The Lebanon Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found in Town Creek near the square Friday afternoon, though officers say foul play is unlikely.
Sgt. P.J. Hardy said the victim was likely among the local homeless population, but the person’s identity has not been confirmed.
“It was a male body found and called in by a passerby,” he said. “It looked like the body was probably in the area for more than 24 hours, but how long before that it was there is hard for us to say. We don’t think it was a recent incident.”
Officers are still investigating the cause of death while they wait for word on the victim’s identity.
“There were no signs of trauma, so foul play at this point is not at the forefront,” Hardy said. “We can’t rule that out completely, but there were no obvious signs. Another thing we’ve gotten a lot of questions about is that on the day the body was found there were a lot of storm issues, but we know from looking at the body it was unrelated to the storms on Friday.”
