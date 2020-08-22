The Lebanon City Council approved the purchase of 110 new body cameras for the Lebanon Police Department at a special called meeting Thursday.
Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice made that request earlier this month and said the department’s current cameras have lost multiple instances of footage and audio.
According to the ordinance included in the council’s agenda, the city will pay approximately $197,000 for the upgrade. That price covers hardware, software, warranties and licensing in addition to the cameras themselves.
In addition, the council approved a two-year extension to the Wilson United Soccer League’s airport lease agreement and a budget amendment relocating a water line for a sidewalk project near Kroger.
The Lebanon City Council’s next regular session meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 1.
