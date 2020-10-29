Lebanon’s Regional Planning Commission granted preliminary plat approval for a subdivision that would include more than 600 residential lots at its meeting Tuesday.
The Waverly development would measure roughly 222 acres on Hickory Ridge Road.
Commissioners also granted site plan approval for OMR Courtyard Townhomes, a 25-unit residential development on Old Murfreesboro Road, and final plat approval for the River Oaks of Lebanon’s third phase totaling 66 lots.
The Lebanon Regional Planning Commission’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Nov. 24.
