The Lebanon Police Department on Wednesday released the traffic crash report and supplemental incident report from the weekend arrest of Wilson County Circuit Clerk Debbie Moss.
Moss was booked into the Wilson County Jail at 12:13 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and violation of the implied consent law. Her attorney, Frank Lannom of Lebanon, has been critical of the Lebanon Police Department's handling of the incident.
"They investigated her in her own home after she had been home with her husband for hours," Lannom said on Monday. "I don't think there's any reason to think she's committed a crime."
According to the LPD incident report, police were called at 9:40 p.m. Saturday regarding a hit run accident at 3395 Lebanon Road, a private residence where a fundraiser for Leadership Wilson was being held. Officers were told that Moss' vehicle, a four-door Kia, had hit a parked vehicle, an incident witnessed by three valets working the party.
"Witnesses stated that the Kia was released to (Moss) at the top of the driveway and she proceeded to the end of the driveway where a gate is then stopped," the report says. "They then stated that she put the car in reverse and sped backwards quickly and the Kia struck the Chrysler in the rear. Afterwards, they stated they ran to check on her and she parked her car then got out and stated that she did not strike another vehicle and walked back into the residence retrieving her purse and left the scene."
The officer says he completed a report on the crash, then went to Moss' house in Mt. Juliet. The report does not indicate what time the officer got to Moss' house. There, he noticed an odor of alcohol on her and an "unsteady gait." According to the report, Moss admitted she drove the Kia to the fundraiser and to "consuming alcoholic beverages."
"Ms. Moss agreed to Standardized Field Sobriety Tasks and performed poorly," the report says.
The officer said his inspection of the Kia found damage consistent with what witnesses at the fundraiser described and that Moss' husband said the "damage was new."
Moss was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car. She refused a chemical test and was transported to Lebanon.
"A search warrant was obtained for the chemical test and she refused to have the test performed," the report said.
Lannom said Monday that Moss drank wine with her husband after returning home Saturday evening.
Lannom has said Moss will remain in her position. A call to her office Wednesday was referred to Lannom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.