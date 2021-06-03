The total assessment for Lebanon property values jumped from $1.36 billion to $1.76 billion following a state comptroller reassessment. Due to that increase, a certified tax rate is set to be issued for Lebanon residents, which will impact tax bills, but by how much depends on the reassessment.
Lebanon’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year met unanimous approval at the city council meeting Tuesday night, and with it that new certified tax rate. Much like other areas of Wilson County, Lebanon’s property values increased. That rate of increase did lag behind the county as a whole, but not by much. The total assessment went up 29%, whereas Wilson County jumped up a third.
Given the new values, a property tax rate reduced by 20% will yield the same revenue for the city that the previous rate had. That previous rate of $0.8575 per $100 of assessed value will drop down to roughly $0.685 per $100 assessed, after all the numbers are finalized.
That last step in the process involves the state equalization board and an appeals process that can drag out but won’t budge the needle much. Lebanon’s accounting administrator, Stuart Lawson, said at the meeting he was confident it would fall between $0.68 and $0.69 once all the dust settled. Mayor Rick Bell agreed with those numbers.
Take a hypothetical Lebanon home valued at $300,000 after the property reassessment. Prior to the assessment, it was valued at $250,000, so the value increased by $50,000. Ignoring what that resident pays to the county because that is a separate bill, the new bill for Lebanon property taxes would be $513.75 annually.
If the previous tax rate of $0.85 per $100 assessed, that $50,000 jump would equate to a property tax spike of $106.25. However, with the new rate, $0.6855, the resident won’t see that spike and will pay roughly what they paid in 2020.
Since the home’s value only went up $50,000, or 20% of the original value, a lower rate of increase than the citywide average, the new tax rate when figured into the equation would yield a tax bill of $513.75 compared to that same resident’s previous tax bill of $531.50.
Conversely, if a resident’s home value increases by more than the citywide average, then their bill will go up, despite the equalization measures in place to sustain municipal revenues.
By law, cities in Tennessee are not to use the property reassessments as a means to generate additional revenue from residents just because values invariably go up. That’s why the certified tax rate goes down.
The only problem applying that logic to individual properties within the county is that property values vary from parcel to parcel. Just because a neighbor’s house went up by so much doesn’t guarantee equal increases up and down the street.
If a property owner has a question regarding their assessments, they should contact the Lebanon property tax office at 615-444-6300 or the property tax assessor’s office at 615-444-8661.
A public hearing was held prior to the council meeting Tuesday night at Lebanon’s administrative building, during which time anyone was invited to speak on the budget or the new tax rate. Following a few moments and no takers, the public hearing was closed.
The budget and tax rate will return to the council’s desk in two weeks, June 15, for a second and potentially final reading. That meeting will take place in city hall, 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. at 6 p.m.
