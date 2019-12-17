The City of Lebanon is receiving $5.7 million in loans for improvements to water infrastructure through the State Revolving Fund Loan Program.
Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers announced the package, which consists of two separate loans, on Monday.
Funding will go toward a sewer project including the replacement of 7,000 linear feet of the Blair Lane collection system ($4.3 million) and the construction of a 1-million-gallon water storage tank at Seay Hill ($1.4 million).
"This is all about clean water and sewer management," Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. "Some of these are ongoing projects, and
see water/page a3
one we have coming up is the upgrade to the Seay Hill Water Booster Station. That will increase the amount of city water we have, and my understanding is there's a $200,000 forgiveness on that loan we won't have to pay back. The plan is to get started on that when the weather clears up."
According to TDEC, the $4.3 million loan carries a 20-year term at 1.32% interest, while the $1.4 million loan carries a 20-year term at 1.31%.
"The State Revolving Fund Loan Program serves our state well, and we are pleased to announce this funding for Lebanon," Lee said in a news release. "These loans show our commitment to modernizing infrastructure, and this should be of major assistance to the community."
TDEC administers SRF loans in partnership with the Tennessee Local Development Authority. The program is funded through U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grants, with a 20% match from the state, and repayments go toward future loans.
According to Ash, the city has also used SRF funding for long-term water improvement projects near the intersection of Franklin Road and South Hartmann Drive, totaling approximately $10.6 million.
"This is something we've been doing for decades," he said. "When we borrow from the state for projects like this, we can pay it back at an extremely low interest rate, so it's good business."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.