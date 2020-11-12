The Lebanon Regional Planning Commission is looking to move ahead with the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan as mayor-elect Rick Bell prepares to take office.
Commissioners previously opted not to vote on the item until after the election. Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said the next step may be a work session dedicated to the plan, which is aimed at guiding the city’s growth over the next several years and has been in development since late 2017.
“We want to find out where we need to go with that, just bring it up as soon as we can just to get some direction,” Corder said during the commission’s preliminary meeting Tuesday. “I do have a meeting later this week with Rick Bell, so I will get some more insight from him.”
As it stands, the 2040 Comprehensive Plan would overhaul the city’s future land use map to drive different kinds of development. A full draft is available online for public review at https://www.lebanontn.org/577/The-Lebanon-Forward-2040-Bicentennial-Co.
“It’s a future land use plan, and it tells potential developers what we’d like to see in certain places,” Bell said. “It helps us pick and choose what we want to accept and what we don’t want to accept.”
Bell served as vice chairman on the Comprehensive Plan Committee and campaigned in part on adopting growth management plans for Lebanon. He said he wants to see it implemented sooner rather than later, but doesn’t intend to fast track the process.
“I don’t really have a timeframe for it,” he said. “I want to get into office, look at everything and take our time ... what I do not want to happen is we approve the plan and it just sits there. I want the plan to actually go into effect.”
Both the planning commission and the Lebanon City Council will be able to rework parts of the plan as it moves through the approval process, but Bell said their overall goals are the same.
“It is very much, in my opinion, a plan that (Bell) puts his stamp on,” Lebanon Regional Planning Commission Vice-Chair Mack McCluskey said. “This is not just a data dump, which is what we have in our hands right now.”
The Lebanon Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee has also been working on a master plan that ties into the 2040 Comprehensive Plan’s vision for walkability. The planning commission is set to vote on creating that document on Monday.
“They’re kind of jumping in with both feet which is good,” Corder said of the committee. “We’ve got pretty far as far as doing a master plan, just kind of the existing conditions and that preliminary work, but if we’re going to move forward with it we need to get formal approval from the planning commission and city council.”
In addition, the commission is looking at requests from Suncrest Development related to a potential large-scale mixed-use development on South Hartmann Drive and Bartons Creek Road measuring nearly 400 acres.
“We’re trying to keep the residential out of the front part of it,” Corder said. “Obviously this is a fairly preliminary drawing, some more detail would be what we’ll need to look at before we can say a whole lot more about what they’re doing out there … we’ll be working with that and see where it goes.”
The commission is also set to vote Monday on an updated site plan for Popeyes at 507 S. Cumberland St. after granting initial approval last year.
“It’s a different developer, but it’s in the same location as it previously was when it was approved,” city planner Seth Harrison said. “But this submittal is larger than what was previously submitted and approved … so that would warrant it going back to planning commission.”
The Lebanon Regional Planning Commission’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Harrison at seth.harrison@lebanontn.org or 615-444-3647 ext. 2304.
