Lebanon resident Madilynn Forkum was supposed to marry her fiancé today, but instead she’s undergoing physical therapy just to be able to walk down the aisle.
Forkum was unexpectedly diagnosed with Guillain-Barrè syndrome (GBS) on Aug. 28. The rare disorder left her completely paralyzed in the hospital without insurance, and unable to work.
“About three weeks before, I woke up and had a really bad cough like I was getting bronchitis,” she said. “It kind of went away, so I didn’t really think anything of it. The next day, I woke up and my fingers on my left hand were very tingly like I slept on it wrong, and they were numb. I went about my day, and the next day after I woke up it was in my whole hand, like it had gone from my fingertips to my elbow.”
The numbness spread rapidly from there, and in a matter of days Forkum had lost virtually all movement and feeling.
“When I tried to stand up, my knees were knocking and I couldn’t hold myself up,” she said. “I couldn’t put any weight on or use my thighs to hold my weight, and every time I tried to stand up my legs would give out on me … it got to the point where I couldn’t move my legs at all, not even to sit up on the side of the bed.”
Forkum made three hospital visits in four days while her symptoms progressed, but doctors were unable to find the root of the problem because her CT scans, electrocardiograms and MRIs all came back clean.
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, GBS can prove difficult to diagnose in its early stages because there are several disorders with similar symptoms. Forkum, at 22, is also much younger than traditionally elderly GBS patients, and the only way to diagnose it is through a spine fluid test.
Fortunately, doctors at TriStar Summit Medical Center were eventually able to narrow down her symptoms and begin treating her for the condition — but she was forced to cancel her wedding as a result. The hospital stay also put her behind on bills like her rent, car payment and more.
“It’s been very, very stressful because we had to call and cancel the cake, we had to cancel the building and explain to them that sickness has come up,” Forkum said. “It was hard enough to get the building, because we were getting married at Cedar Forest Lodge … everything was set in stone and people had taken off work for it, and it’s just going to be hard. It was very depressing, honestly, but I’m to the point where I’m ready to get better.”
Forkum’s fiancé Tyler Daugherty has stayed by her side throughout the process. He was slated to start a new job with Carvana on Aug. 30 and backed out to help care for her.
“I’m going to try and find a part-time job so I can work and still be here more,” he said. “It’s been really scary and really stressful. We couldn’t figure out exactly what it was, and it just seemed like it was continuing to get worse.”
Doctors initially tried an IV therapy treatment using a high-strength antibiotic, but Forkum’s condition showed no improvement.
“They have three treatments that they do, and the first one’s called IVIG,” she said. “It lasts for five days, and on my third day I was showing no improvement whatsoever. I was to the point where I was in bed and could barely even talk.”
After the third day of treatment, the doctors decided to put Forkum on a dialysis machine to filter her plasma, and the results have been much more promising.
“I thought the IVIG was going to be good, but she just continued to go downhill,” Daugherty said. “Ever since they’ve started the plasma she’s felt a little bit better every day, and she’s getting more sleep which I think is helping get her strength back.”
The plasma treatment also lasts roughly five days, and Forkum hit that mark on Friday. She compared the sensation to being stranded in Antarctica, but said she is seeing signs of improvement.
“Since I’ve been getting this plasma treatment, it has worked,” she said. “I’m able to move my hands, and I’ve started to get feeling back in them.”
Forkum’s next steps will take her through physical and speech therapy. GBS has no known cure, but the World Health Organization says most patients recover without long-term, severe complications.
“I’ll probably have to do rehab for six months to a year,” she said. “I’ve just started physical therapy yesterday, and they come to our room. My speech therapist just left, and my other therapist for the top half of my body, they’re coming today too. It’s affected the muscles in my face where I’m not able to grasp a straw in my lips, and when I smile or laugh I have no facial expression. After my fifth day of treatment, as far as I know, I’ll be moved down to the third floor at Summit to learn how to walk again, use my arms and continue speech therapy.”
In the meantime, Daugherty is helping make sure Forkum’s day-to-day life has a sense of normalcy, and the two are committed to overcoming the setback.
“We’ll get up eat dinner and stuff just like normal, watch TV and sit there and talk,” he said. “I’m not going anywhere until we can figure this out. I told her that nothing’s changed right now. We’re just going to postpone it, and when everything’s back to normal she’s going to walk down that aisle.”
