Lebanon is hosting a communitywide clean-up event Saturday, and the city is asking for volunteers.
City employees — from public works to police — will join volunteers at city hall at 8 a.m. on before dispersing to targeted areas around the city to start the clean up.
Mayor Rick Bell said they planned to send teams to all six of the city’s wards.
“We don’t want to concentrate in one area,” he said. “We want to spread it around.”
Those teams will work in one of three categories; cleaning littered roadways and sidewalks, planting flowers in designated areas or clearing debris from some local waterways.
Police will be involved to help keep the landscaping groups planting flowers in medians on high traffic thoroughfares safe by directing that traffic around the crews safely.
Additionally, public works employees will be on hand to help out with any dangerous items like broken glass or used needles a volunteer might come upon in the commission of the project.
Bell said that he planned to have at least one city employee with every group in the field, so the group would have a supervisor to refer questions or to let handle those dangerous pieces of trash.
Part of Bell’s visionA major part of Mayor Rick Bell’s platform during the run-up to the election and his first 100 days in office, was beautifying Lebanon.
“When I was campaigning around the city we were in different neighborhoods hearing from people that they wanted to see things tidied up, so beautification became part of what we wanted to offer.”
Bell also said this is one project he would like to see continued in the future.
When asked why this wasn’t something the city provided as a service, Bell responded that the city does a lot of similar programs to de-litter Lebanon. He pointed to the two-week Spring Clean service, the city offers as one example of how city-wide beautification projects are already on the books.
To Bell, this is more than just picking up a few pieces of trash, it’s an opportunity for residents of Lebanon to take stock in their city and be a part of making it shine.
That’s why the city adopted the “Let Lebanon Shine,” moniker for the event. Bell, like other organizers for the event, are hoping for sunshine on Saturday, and a rain out date hasn’t been scheduled.
Walk-ups are welcome, but anyone who wishes to sign up in advance can contact Debbie Jessen at debbiej@lebanontn.org with the subject line “Community Clean Up Day Volunteer Sign Up.”
The city will provide trash bags and gloves for the volunteers.
