The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month.
The center opened in 1979 on South Hatton Avenue but moved to their current location at 670 Coles Ferry Pike in 1989.
Goldie Fuqua, who has been coming to the center for at least 10 years, said she loves the sense of community at the center.
"I love just being with people, playing games and making people feel happy," Fuqua said. "My husband passed away recently, but I still have all of my friends here."
Patti Watts, who has been the director of the center for 16 years, said many of the members find a feeling of belonging at the center when they lose their spouse or when they're lonely.
"This is their family, this is their support system," Watts said. "People are here for eight hours a day, every weekday so they form great friendships."
The center offers lunch to their members every week day, as well as programs
throughout the week. A quick glance at their monthly calendar proves that the people who come to the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center are always busy.
"These people don't think of themselves as old," Watts said. "We always tell them not to let age be an excuse."
Water aerobics, crocheting classes, karaoke, Bible study, dances and trips to neighboring cities are among some of the many activities that the center offers to its members.
"We have dances several times a month and twice a year we do themed dances," Watts said. "They're always packed, we have people standing shoulder to shoulder out on the dance floor."
Many members agree that their favorite part of the center is all of the activities they can participate in.
"I love coming here and playing cards with my friends," said Mike Dobson. "There's always a great atmosphere."
Watts says the center places an emphasis on health education and physical education.
"Physical health is very important to the people who come here so classes related to that are always really well attended," Watts said. "We have all kinds of physical education classes, like line dancing, tai chi and water aerobics."
The center frequently partners with the Jimmy Floyd Center to offer these activities to the members.
The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center will celebrate their anniversary with an open house celebration from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Light refreshments will be served.
