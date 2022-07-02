The Lebanon Special School District is updating a few of its policies for the upcoming school year.
The district’s student services administrator, Mike Kurtz, indicated in a phone call on Thursday that most of the changes were legislative updates that are required for before the school year.
One of the changes involved an emergency preparedness plan.
“Districts are now required to do a virtual-learning drill per year,” Kurtz said. “The state department of education is going to come out with guidelines for what that will look like.”
The drill involves how the school district will handle a sudden shift to remote or virtual learning. It is a drill for the teachers and administrators, not the actual students, to prepare for an instance in which a school or schools have to rapidly transition without compromising instructional time.
“It’s not like we put the students off for a day,” Kurtz said. “The drill has to accurately reflect our district’s plans for transitioning students to remote-learning. No one would even know we are conducting a drill. Even the students may not realize we are doing the drill.”
The drill is designed for any scenario in which the school district or individual school had to make the move on a moment’s notice.
“If you look at it more in the essence of what the tornado did, it will be effective to mobilize quickly and get students back in a classroom, whether it be virtual or in person,” Kurtz said.
Evaluating reading material
The policy updates establish a method for complaints of library material and instructional material.
“If a complaint is made by anybody — employee, student, parent or guardian — then that complaint would be made to the school’s principal,” Kurtz said. “All libraries across the state of Tennessee are not the same. There could be a book in Walter J. Baird (Middle School) that is not in the library at Winfree Bryant Middle School.”
Once it reaches that stage, the principal would move to form an ad hoc material review committee.
Kurtz explained that it would be made up of library personnel, a teacher and a parent or two.
“The committee would go and look at the material and make a recommendation on what should happen next,” Kurtz said. “If there is no satisfaction at the school level about the complaint, that is when it would go to central office.”
Student transfers
“The state of Tennessee and the Department of Education has now dictated to us on how our transfer process has to be accomplished,” Kurtz said.
Kurtz indicated that standard operating procedure for the transfer process involved a window that opens from April 1 through May 1 every year.
“What we have to do now is two weeks prior to April 1, we have to post on our website the number of open seats that we are forecasting per grade level at each school for students to be able to transfer into,” Kurtz said. “If we were to get more applications, we have to look at in-district first. If we want to, we can look out of district. We generally, as a rule, don’t allow out-of-district students to come into the district. We don’t have the space. The lack of space for in-district students prohibits us from allowing out-of district students to come in.”
If the district were to get more applications for a grade level at a particular school, then a lottery would be conducted. However, at this time, according to the district’s website, there are no openings available at any elementary school.
The school district agreed to hire 12 more teachers going into the upcoming school year, but it remains to be seen if that additional staff will help offset the student load.
