Lebanon may have to delay progress on the proposed athletic park on U.S. 231 as COVID-19 leaves revenues uncertain.
The city’s Sports Complex Committee has continued to iron out a phasing plan for the facility after balking at a $35.9 million total cost estimate in November 2019.
“I wouldn’t say soon,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said at the city council’s work session Thursday. “The committee is still active, and this tornado and COVID and all these other things have definitely slowed us down. I think the committee will probably meet again in a month or so.”
Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines said the committee recently discussed waiting for more revenue information and potentially moving forward as late as this fall.
That discussion comes as the council prepares to vote on extending Wilson United Soccer League’s lease agreement at the city’s airport by two years. Soccer is considered the city’s priority for the park because local participation has outgrown that space.
Lebanon also hopes to postpone the Bartons Creek Watershed Flood Risk Management Project, which is aimed at reducing flooding on the public square.
The project would be a 65/35% split in partnership with the U.S. Department of the Army, which means the city could have to make a decision soon depending on the federal timetable.
“We’re at the point where the decision on your shoulders is do we move forward with design,” Baines told the councilors during the work session. “There’s nothing budgeted for it right now … the main money would be spent probably in the fiscal year 2021-22. Right now we’re looking at our share being, plus or minus, three quarters of $1 million.”
Baines estimated that the design phase specifically would cost the city $100,000, and said the project would mitigate around 6 inches of flood damage.
“In the 2010 flood, we’d spend three quarters of a million dollars and not do anything,” Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell said. “If we got six months into the COVID thing and we were tanking, and the $100,000 meant keeping somebody’s job here who was critical, or some other critical city function … the timing to me is the thing.”
Ward 3 Councilor Camille Burdine, whose ward includes the square, said she has not heard from residents about the project but that business owners are looking for relief.
“My real question about this be, if we put off a few more months or to the first of next year does that put us way behind with the fed or do we have to start all over,” she said. “I think it is real important that we look at some of this, because the square does get flooded and I know that will help.”
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, who ran Creative Photography on the square for 21 years, said flooding is a major issue there but questioned whether the project is the best solution.
“The money might be better spent helping them reconstruct after,” he said. “I think we probably should defer this and have a work session on it to talk about this issue — is it worth the money?”
