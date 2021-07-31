Lebanon’s search for a magic bullet to prevent flood damage on the square and surrounding areas is proving to be a quixotic task, but city officials aren’t ready to give up.
After the Army Corps of Engineers completed its study of the Sinking Creek watershed, the results were not what the city had been hoping for. In a memo to the City Council, Lebanon Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines said, “The Corps staff agrees the Stumpy Lane detention structure does not provide significant flood reduction to the major flooding events the City experienced in February 1989, May 2010 and March 2021.
“Due to all the regulations, safety requirements, anticipated costs for an actual dam, the Corps did not recommend moving forward with a project that would fall under the Safe Dams Act.”
Under the Tennessee Safe Dams Act, a dam is defined as any structure that is at least 20 feet high or that can impound at least 30 acre-feet of water. Dams are assigned hazard potential categories that reflect the threat to life and property in the event of a failure.
The Corps advised the city to discuss such a project with state agencies but cautioned Lebanon officials that the Stumpy Lane structure would impound approximately 58 acre-feet. An acre foot of water equals about 326,000 gallons, or enough to cover an acre of land with one foot of water.
The city had been exploring the Stumpy Lane detention structure for some time, but numbers that came back from the Corps reflected such a structure’s futility in the event of a storm like the one in March.
Based on modeling, even with the structure in place, the flooding on the square would only be reduced by an inch during a 100-year flood. Observers are calling the most recent event a 100-year flood, despite another 100-year flood happening only 11 years ago.
Baines submitted his own recommendations in the memo urging the council not to enter the agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers but instead to continue developing more advanced warning systems to alert business owners of imminent flooding.
Baines also suggested considering various items identified in the Corps study such as removal of the old railroad bridge and buildings upstream from the square.
Baines isn’t the only one offering up options. City Engineering Director Regina Santana has suggested developing an incentive plan for new development in the watershed to detain and store additional stormwater.
She also brought up grants that could be used to buy out homes in flood prone areas or reinforce the foundations of the businesses on the square. For now, Santana and Baines have both mentioned the prospect of store owners using concrete floors to mitigate damage inside their buildings, installing outlets several feet off the ground and storing valuable items above flood elevations.
Despite the Corps’ study and the negative recommendations from Baines and Santana, the Lebanon City Council will vote on whether to move forward with an agreement with the Corps.
During the last council meeting on July 20, Baines said to the council, “They (the Corps) wouldn’t recommend spending over a million dollars on a one-inch flood drop. We don’t recommend that, but we respect it if this council does.”
Ultimately, the city council opted to defer the matter until Tuesday’s meeting. The deadline for the partnership with the Corps expires Aug. 18. The decision to go forward requires council approval on two separate readings, so it would have to pass during Monday’s meeting and again on Aug. 17.
