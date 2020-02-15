Two teenagers, including one from Lebanon, were killed Wednesday morning in an automobile crash on Highway 10.
According to the preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 10:30 a.m. the driver of a 2003 Cadillac CTS pulled out from Old Lafayette Road into the path of a tractor-trailer southbound on TN 10.
The semi hit the car on the driver’s side, sending it flipping onto its top along the highway.
Two passengers in the car, 18-year-old Lennasha Dowell-Harper of Lebanon and 19-year-old Ayjean Miles of Hartsville, were killed in the crash.
The two were not wearing seatbelts, according to the report. It is the trooper’s opinion that wearing seatbelts might have saved the teens, the report said.
THP reported the driver of the car, 20-year-old Adrianne Torres of Lebanon, was seriously injured. She was transferred to Skyline Medical Center with a reported head injury and multiple body fractures. She was wearing her seatbelt.
The driver of the truck, a 42-year-old man from Huntington, was not injured.
The investigation into Wednesday’s accident remains ongoing.
