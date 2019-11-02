The city of Lebanon will be celebrating 200 years on Nov. 23.
"Lebanon has a rich history, from the founding of our city to the WWII Maneuvers that took place here, Castle Heights Military Academy, Cumberland University, the Lebanon Woolen Mills, Martha Gaston Hospital and General Robert Hatton," Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. "There is so much more to remember and to celebrate. I hope you will take the time to visit our local museums and celebrate our great history with us."
Ash noted that while the city will be reflecting on the city's past, there will also be an emphasis on the future.
"Yes, we will be strolling down memory lane, but we will also be acknowledging those who helped shape our future, as we continue to grow our community," he said.
Event co-chairs Rick Bell, city historian and Kim Parks, Historic Lebanon executive director and the Bicentennial committee invite the community to enjoy a full day of activities.
To start the day, the new "Lebanon" mural will be unveiled at 10 a.m. at 135 Public Square. Local museums and historic sites will open at 10 a.m. and remain open until the main celebration starts at 4 p.m.
These sites include the City of Lebanon Museum at North Castle Heights Avenue, the CHMA Archives at North Castle Heights Avenue, The Fessenden House at 236 W. Main Street, the Public Square, Pickett Chapel at 209 E Market Ave, the Wilson County Veteran's Museum at 304 E. Main Street, and Fiddler's Grove at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center at 945 E. Baddour Parkway.
A local acting troupe will interpret historic figures on the Public Square in two performances, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m..
At 1 p.m. a procession with Lebanon High School's band and Cumberland University's band will begin at Immanuel Baptist Church and proceed down North Castle Heights Avenue to the Mitchell House.
At the Mitchell House, Bernie Ash and state historian Carroll Van West will offer remarks about the city. There will also be a time capsule dedication and a choir performance. Light refreshments will be served at this time.
To end the day, a celebration will be held at the Wilson County Expo Center beginning at 4 p.m..
The celebration includes a number of performances from local acts such as One Way Out, Kason Lester, the Evermean Evergreen Cloggers, and a group of Native American dancers.
To entertain attendees, there will be a team trivia game, a photo scavenger hunt, a local history book corner to peruse, local history displays and Bicentennial merchandise for sale.
For more details visit lebanon200.com.
