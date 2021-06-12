Following a work session at city hall Thursday night to discuss the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer flood study, Lebanon still doesn’t appear to have an answer for which direction to head as it aims to limit damage from future flooding.
One proposal that had garnered serious attention was a Stumpy Lane detention facility, but the Corps study revealed that in the event of a storm like the one that hit Lebanon in March, the mitigating impact would be minimal. According to the city’s public works commissioner, Jeff Baines, the city’s window to act with the Corps was closing.
“With the Corps, there is a window of agreeing to pursue this further by July. So we are either on board, or we are going a different way,” he said.
Mayor Rick Bell said that in a 100-year flood, like the recent one, a detention facility would only reduce the flood level by about an inch. The councilors in attendance agreed that that hardly represented results that warranted spending the money required to build the facility.
“When I talked to the Corps, they said a detention basin would not have much of an impact,” Bell said. “Since they would put money into it as well, they didn’t see it as a good idea.”
Estimates for the city’s costs of the project were in the realm of $750,000. The council couldn’t see justifying that expense for such a petty outcome.
Bell said the Corps also looked into a couple of options like removing buildings in and around the square. Further inspection revealed doing so could have a domino effect, as several buildings were being held up by each other.
Since those options appear outside fiscal practicality, Bell pointed out how there are multiple Tennessee Emergency Management Agency grants for this sort of thing. Some grants could elevate the buildings on the Square. Other available grants allow cities to buy up homes in flood plains.
For Bell, he thinks the most practical use of the city’s money, at least until a viable option is discovered, is to enhance the warning systems in place, to give store owners and Lebanon residents more time to prepare when conditions are prime for a flood. These warning systems would include sensors in the creeks to monitor water levels.
At the meeting, Bell and Baines said the three leading factors for flooding in Lebanon is pre-saturation of the ground, elevated creek levels and then torrential rainfall. When those things combine, you get a flood like the one in March.
Bell brought up the night of that flood, specifically how “communication was not great. We had like an hour and half to tell people it’s coming, to get down here and do what you can.”
Councilor Camille Burdine said that it’s not just the Square getting flooded anymore. “It’s been getting wider and wider,” she said before asking if maybe it’s a result of outdated drainage systems that aren’t functioning properly.
Burdine also suggested the city hire an outside consultant to look into the problem. Baines didn’t shoot this down, but did say that any flood mitigation projects are going to come with a hefty price tag, and that the city will have to be ready to foot the bill.
Councilor Fred Burton expressed concern that the increased flood risks were the result of so much development preventing water infiltration into the ground.
“We can’t keep building houses,” he said. “Houses don’t absorb water.”
While there is no one size fits all solution to the problem, with a closing window to do the Corps project, that’s been deemed untenable, the city will now have to look elsewhere for answers.
Baines urged the city to be mindful that floodplain studies “take a long time to get results,” so a decision needed to be made about moving forward.
Lebanon City Council will meet on Tuesday at the city’s administrative building in the Town Meeting Hall at 6 p.m., although at this time there is not anything on the agenda regarding the Corps study or further flood mitigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.