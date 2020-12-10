A request from Surge Staffing making its way before the Lebanon Planning Commission could reshape the city square by allowing staffing agencies to locate downtown.
Members of the public may have heard of Surge Staffing after seeing their signs on the square recently — a move that actually prompted the city to tell them about the area’s current restrictions.
From there, the agency requested a zoning code amendment that was introduced to the commission at a preliminary meeting on Tuesday. The body is expected to vote on the item during its Jan. 26 meeting at the earliest.
“It can be narrowed down even further, but this would affect the whole square,” Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said. “We’ve definitely gotten several comments about this, mostly — well actually entirely — that it’s not an appropriate use on the square, it’s not a use that anybody wants on the square.”
Robert Parker, an assistant general counsel representing Surge Staffing, said the company has previously located in historic districts and expects it would be a good fit for the community.
“Surge Staffing is a national company, but it really relies and focuses on local connections and local growth,” he said. “We have several branches in the state of Tennessee overall, and would just be looking to bring our ability to put residents to work and get those resources into the local economy there in Lebanon, Tennessee.”
Parker said he sees the square in particular as an ideal location because of the foot traffic in the area throughout the year.
“Just to be blunt, that doesn’t make a lot of sense to me,” Lebanon Regional Planning Commission Vice-Chair Mack McCluskey said. “If you’re just strolling around the square looking at boutiques and a place to eat, you’re not exactly going to stop in somewhere and look for a job.”
Planning commissioner Camille Burdine, who also represents the ward including the square on the Lebanon City Council, said she wants to see a series of discussions between the city and Surge Staffing before anyone is asked to vote.
“We are all for business and we welcome people into our community, but this does affect the whole square,” she said. “So I’m not real comfortable until we have some one-on-one conversations to even consider this.”
