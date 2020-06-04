A Lebanon woman died Tuesday after she was trapped in a house fire on Hunters Point Pike, and law enforcement is still investigating how the fire started as of Wednesday afternoon.
WEMA Fire Chief and Deputy Director Jeremy Hobbs said the agency was called in around 12:30 p.m. to the property in the 3500 block of Hunters Point Pike (U.S. 231), and that two of the home’s residents were inside when the fire started.
“A man living there who had just arrived home from work was able to evacuate one of the residents, but the other was not able to escape,” Hobbs said. “There was heavy smoke and fire damage inside the structure, and it suffered greatly … the fire itself was actually halted pretty quickly.”
Including the victim, four residents live in the home, none of whom have been identified by WEMA. One resident was taken to the hospital for evaluation after smoke inhalation, but is in good condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.