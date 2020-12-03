After nearly 60 years, Denise Minor and her mother Martha Kay Hesseltine are together again.
The Lebanon resident was adopted at birth in 1961 and learned about her parentage at the age of 6, but she never expected to go on a search.
“For my entire lifetime I had thought, well you know, I’ll just stay away,” Minor said. “I didn’t want to open up a can of worms to where if someone was unaware of it in their current family, I didn’t want to upset anyone or create a problem.”
Meanwhile, Hesseltine was battling decades of anxiety as she wondered whether she made the right decision. Though she was able to raise Minor’s three younger siblings, at the time she was unprepared to care for her daughter alone and oversaw a private adoption.
“My mom and I had talked many times that she had given up a daughter, but she didn’t share with everyone because of the times and what people thought of an unmarried woman (having a child),” Hesseltine’s son Wade said. “She said she was afraid to reach out because she didn’t want to bring discomfort or upset to the adopted parents or Denise.”
It took some intervention from Minor’s daughter Jennifer to bring the family together. The two took a DNA test to find their heritage, but Jennifer went a step further and followed the family tree to Mount Vernon, Washington, where Minor’s birth mother and siblings now live.
“The one reason I decided to pursue it is that I knew going into this what my mama and daddy told me about being adopted as a child,” Minor said, referring to her adoptive parents Samuel and Louise Breeden. “They told me at the time, she knew that she could not provide the home and the care for me that she wanted to, and said, ‘I just pray when she does get adopted that it be in a Christian home and family.’ ”
Before long, the family in Washington caught wind of Minor’s search. Kay had spent the year in and out of the hospital with a heart condition and wanted to meet her daughter while she still could, but uncertainty still lingered.
“I said, ‘I think it would give you peace to know that your child was taken care of, and to know that she’s loved and has a family,’ ” Wade Hesseltine said. “It was decided that if they reached out, we by all means were eager and happy to meet and get to know her.”
Minor finally reached out to her mother and siblings in September, and the four had an instant connection. It wasn’t long before she decided to travel across the country to Mount Vernon.
“The very first night that I got there, my mom was still in the hospital,” she said. “Because of COVID we weren’t able to see her, but they knew she was coming home the next day. When we laid eyes on each other and held each other, it was just the best feeling ever. It was just so joyous, I mean it’s hard to even put into words what a happy moment that was.”
For more than a week, Minor stayed with the family and got to know them better, and she’s already making plans to bring her children back for another visit.
“It’s so neat just to get to see the similarities between me and my siblings and my mom,” she said. “They are just givers, they’ve taken people in over the years and they love their families. They try to help whenever possible, and what’s really neat about that is it coincides with my mama and daddy that I spent my life with until they passed away. They were the exact same type of people.”
Minor’s mother was overjoyed to learn that she and her adoptive parents were close, and that she went on to have a family of her own.
“You can literally see the relief of knowing her baby is safe and had a good life, and that she did the right thing,” Wade Hesseltine said. “My mother has experienced anxiety for a lot of her life, and counselors and many people have attributed it to her worrying about a child she gave up — wondering if the child was safe, healthy, alive.”
Since then, the family has continued talking every day. Through the fun-filled conversations, inside jokes and camaraderie, it feels like they’ve known each other for a lifetime.
“Before we met Denise, my family, if we talked to each other once a week or once every other week that was normal,” Wade Hesseltine said. “But now we talk every day, all of us. Meeting Denise has brought the family here in Washington a hundred times closer. In the year 2020 with all the loss and upset, we have had something beautiful happen, and hope it can happen for many others.”
Minor credits God with helping bring her family together and said the experience was like living through a Hallmark movie. She looks forward to visiting Washington again for the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival in April, while her mother and siblings plan to spend next Thanksgiving in Lebanon.
“I pray for those who may have been adopted that if they decide to search they get a similar result to what I did, and I pray they have a good support system to help them get through the process,” she said. “It was the best feeling ever. My blessings have increased just tenfold and them some. It’s so wonderful — I have a mom, a brother and two sisters.”
