As Lebanon continues to grow, city officials are looking at ways to keep streets and sidewalks from crowding out residents.
Part of that effort involves an update to the major thoroughfare plan, included in the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan. The amendments would remove some large-scale projects like an Interstate 840 extension to help the city focus on connecting high-traffic roadways.
“I think the main thing that we’re looking for is to get people around town easier and make connections that need to be made,” Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said. “One that’s really become important recently, and that we’ve been really looking at, is to go from Crowell Lane over to Franklin Road — how to get from Publix to Chick-fil-A better.”
Lebanon Transportation/Traffic Engineer Kristen Rice said proposed additions range from interchange improvements and lane widening to traffic lights and sidewalks. There are 26 of those projects in total, and the full list is available in the Comprehensive Plan draft on Lebanon’s government website.
One of the more notable projects listed would see new fiber-based signals installed along West Main Street and U.S. 231 South, which Corder said would improve signal timing in those areas for faster travel. According to Rice, the project would cost roughly $2.7 million and is expected to go to bid early in 2021.
“This is going to change traffic for the city and I’m really excited,” she said. “I came from Metro Nashville, managed their traffic system, and we had a very similar system … that will also give us a traffic management center at the public works complex, and it will also be able to let me and our signal techs access any signal from our phones or our desktops. If we get a call from the police saying ‘your traffic signal’s not working’ … it’s going to help our maintenance too.”
The plan also lists eight railroad crossing safety projects, as the city looks to make WeGo Public Transit a cornerstone of its transportation network.
“I would say since we’ve put this document out, the biggest comment we’ve gotten is that we’d like to see more in this plan about transit,” Corder said. “There has been a study in the past about having a local bus system. We did not emphasize that very much in here, but it’s certainly something that we’re willing to look at.”
That plan includes two routes running from east to west and north to south, respectively. The train station and public square would serve to connect them if the city opts to move ahead with the plan.
“One aspect of public transportation that’s come out quite a bit with Fred Burton is to get a route to the industrial areas out at 109 and I-40,” Corder said. “It’d be mostly to get people from Lebanon to places where there’s employment, getting workers to and from work.”
WeGo’s long-range plan also includes adding a fourth station close to the Wilson County Fairgrounds. The city is also eyeing the land around each train station to promote transit-oriented development.
“I think right now we’re underutilizing our train stations, but I think we’ve got potential to do that,” Corder said. “We’re taking the three existing stations, but also the location around where we think the one by the fairgrounds, and in the Future Land Use Plan have a transit-oriented land use there which would encourage people to develop in a way that makes sense around a train station.”
The city is also looking to build up sidewalks and parking space at transportation hubs, particularly near the square.
“With transportation and the traffic coming in, we talked about spots where people can walk downtown,” Comprehensive Plan Committee Chair T.A. Bryan said. “Parking on the square has improved dramatically, but that’s another consideration.”
Lebanon is currently using a Multimodal Access Grant to fund most of a sidewalk improvement project along Highway 231, which stretches from Forrest Avenue to North Castle Heights Avenue and provides an example of what the city hopes to do for walkability.
“I think it’s going to make a big difference citywide,” Rice said. “That’s more multimodal, and as far as priorities I think it depends on what mode of transportation you’re really looking at. The sidewalks we’re just now starting design, so we’re probably two or three years out for having those constructed.”
Corder said walking was one of the most popular activities among residents surveyed for the Comprehensive Plan. Sidewalks are meant to emphasize that and reduce pedestrian crashes in areas like Highway 231.
“If you’re in an area of town where you think there’s going to be a lot of pedestrians and the street doesn’t reflect that — I think part of Main Street you can see that,” Corder said. “There’s a potential there for it to be a very walkable area, but if the transportation system and the land use aren’t talking to each other you can get a very unwalkable street with the context of buildings that are meant to be parking in the rear with sidewalks walking up to them.”
When it comes to stopping car-to-car crashes and easing traffic on major roadways, Corder said controlling access points is the key.
“We’ve got to push our new developments to have internal connections between their neighbors,” he said. “That’s going to be important so we can start to limit access. 109 is already fairly limited access, and we want to continue that. We have a plan on Hartmann Drive for access control, so that’s helping there, and I think we need to extend that to more of the major roads.”
