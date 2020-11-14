Lebanon realtor Geoff Hurdle has been named to the Realtors Land Institute Board of Directors.
Hurdle has served the past two years as president of the RLI Tennessee Chapter, and as a member of the National Land Conference Committee. A 28-year real estate veteran, whose offices are in Lebanon and Loganville, GA, Hurdle brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new position with RLI.
“It is my vision to assist in keeping RLI as the ‘Voice of Land’ while growing our members, affiliates, vendors, and reputation while still maintaining our family feeling and good ol’ down-home nature,” Hurdle said in a news release. “I have greatly enjoyed serving as the RLI Tennessee Chapter President for the past two years and I look forward to stepping into this new role as a member of the national board of directors.”
Submitted to the Democrat
