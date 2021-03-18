Lebanon’s Royal Canin pet food plant is continuing its expansion and plans to add 90 additional jobs.
State and company officials, including Gov. Bill Lee, made the announcement Tuesday.
“We are grateful to Royal Canin for choosing to expand its Lebanon operations and create over 90 new jobs,” Lee said in the release. “Royal Canin is a valued community partner, and I look forward to seeing the company grow and succeed in Tennessee in the years to come.”
The facility expansion began in 2019 and is scheduled for completion in 2022, according to a news release from the state Department of Economic and Community Development. The work at the plant just south of Interstate 40 west of U.S. 70, is costing more than $200 million.
“We are proud to be a part of the Lebanon, Tennessee community, and grow our footprint and associate base in this region,” said Daniel Klapuch, Royal Canin’s Lebanon facility site manager. “We are a team dedicated to improving the lives of the cats and dogs, while investing in our commitment to the communities we are proud to call home.”
Royal Canin’s investment will enable the facility to expand its capabilities to manufacture the Royal Canin and Eukanuba health and nutrition product lines. With the investment, Royal Canin will add more than 108,000 square feet of working space with five additional highly automated production lines, doubling the plant capacity. On its jobs website, there are several postings for the Lebanon facility, including shipping operators, material handlers, and machine operators.
“Our commitment at Royal Canin is to transform the health of cats and dogs through individualized nutrition, in partnership with pet professionals,” said Cecile Coutens, Royal Canin’s regional president, in the release. “We have experienced tremendous growth, and the expansion at our Tennessee site confirms our commitment to meet the needs of the growing number of pets we serve. We are beyond excited about our investment in our Lebanon site.”
Founded in 1968 and purchased by Mars Inc. in 2001, Royal Canin is a global leader in pet science, health and nutrition. Royal Canin manufactures and supplies cat and dog food and is committed to science-based research and innovation that provides formulas with individualized nutritional solutions for cats and dogs.
“We are incredibly proud that Tennessee is home to Mars Petcare’s headquarters and pleased to see its brands grow and find success in our state,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe. “Expansions like this are supported by Tennessee’s pro-business environment and skilled workforce, and we thank Royal Canin for its continued investment in Wilson County.”
Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in approximately 2,400 job commitments and $542 million in capital investment.
Also congratulating the company and the community were state Sen. Mark Pody and state Rep. Clark Boyd.
“This $200 million expansion will strengthen our local economy and add more than 90 jobs to the area,” said Pody, a Republican from Lebanon. “I am glad Lebanon has served Royal Canin so well that they are able to expand their business here. I look forward to continuing to partner with them in our efforts to bring new and better paying jobs to Tennessee.”
Boyd, also a Lebanon Republican, said “We are excited about Royal Canin’s expansion in Wilson County and the great economic impact it will make. I am grateful to them for their investment in our workforce and in our community. Wilson County is one of the best places in the state for businesses to thrive, and we gladly welcome them to Lebanon.”
