The Lebanon Regional Planning Commission voted to move ahead with multiple subdivision expansions at its meeting Tuesday, a sign of the city’s continuing growth.
Villages of Hunters Point Phase 4, a 107-lot subdivision at 1501 Hunters Point Parkway, was granted final plat approval, while portions of Five Oaks Phase 5 representing 47 lots on Five Oaks Boulevard were granted preliminary plat approval.
The commission also approved a site plan for Neely Coble Company, a truck dealer that currently operates three locations in Nashville and Bowling Green, Kentucky. Their Lebanon location would be at unaddressed property on Maxwell Court according to that plan.
Planning department staff deferred a request to approve the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, a long-term project meant as a guideline for decisions such as economic and housing development. It would also include an update to the city’s Future Land Use Plan since it was written around 2008.
“What we think we’re going to do right now, just timing-wise, I think it would be a good idea for us to have a community meeting,” Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said at the Comprehensive Plan Task Force meeting, also held Tuesday. “One thing we were thinking about with this new draft is get it to you guys so you can review it … and have an open house, let the public come in and just look at it, and maybe after that have another meeting of this committee to hear any last comments from the public, and get your feedback on the new draft.”
Corder said COVID-19 has prevented a public meeting so far, but the commission has tentatively scheduled one for 6 p.m. on July 23. He added that he wants to see more feedback from the Hispanic population based on survey responses.
Residents can view the plan’s latest draft online at https://www.lebanontn.org/577/The- Lebanon-Forward-2040- Bicentennial-Co.
