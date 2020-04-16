Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that he is recommending that public schools remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, a recommendation all schools are expected to heed.
Wilson County Schools Director Donna Wright predicted two weeks ago that schools would not reopen. Lebanon Special School District Director Scott Benson, declined to make such a predication, but expected it as he released a statement within minutes of Lee’s announcement shortly after 3 p.m.
Because the announcement came at the Democrat’s deadline, comment from local educators were not available at presstimes.
Here a portion of Benson’s letter to parents:
“In light of today’s announcement by Governor Lee, schools will remain closed for the remainder of the year. However, as a district, we will continue to carry out the plans that we already have in place: encouraging and supporting students and families, feeding our children, and keeping our students connected to learning through the remainder of the school calendar — May 22. In the meantime, we are working on our plans for logistically closing out this school year and for reopening school in the fall. Our team is currently developing plans for remediation to make up for lost instructional time. Please be assured that we will meet the needs of our students moving forward as we work together to be sure that our students are back on track for academic success.
“Please continue to look for learning opportunities and resources from your child’s teacher. Although there will be no TCAP testing, and the number of required days for a school year has been waived, it is still important for your child to be engaged in learning and to read at least 20 minutes every day.
“Learning tasks your child receives are not required and will not be graded, but they are important to help them focus and progress so that when we do return to school, they are ready to move forward.
“Your child’s grades for this school year, as well as progression to the next grade level, will be based on progress made prior to school closures. Final grades and promotion status will be communicated by May 22.”
