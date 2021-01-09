NASHVILLE — Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee on Friday said his administration has begun working with Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, making his first public acknowledgement that Biden will be the next president.
Lee told reporters he spoke with members of the team the previous day about Tennessee’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor was among many Republicans nationwide who refused to acknowledge Biden’s win as President Donald Trump continuously repeated unfounded claims of election fraud.
Those claims sparked a violent siege of the Capitol by Trump supporters Wednesday that left five people dead and delayed for hours congressional action to validate Biden’s win in November.
Speaking two days after the attack, Lee said his goal now is to be “thoughtful and principled and wise in the days ahead as we work with this new administration, because that’s what our country needs the most.”
“Politics, as we have seen over the last several weeks, has failed us, but principled leadership is failsafe and that’s what we want to do going forward,” the governor said during a virtual news conference Friday.
Lee declined to call out Trump publicly by name for urging his supporters to go to Capitol Hill prior to the siege.
The state’s Republican U.S. senators, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, likewise didn’t mention Trump in a joint statement Thursday.
Lee, Blackburn and Hagerty have been strong supporters of the president in a state that voted for him twice by big margins. All three have echoed widespread condemnation of the deadly riots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.