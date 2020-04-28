Gov. Bill Lee emphasized the need Monday for businesses to take the “Tennessee Pledge” as he begins to reopen the state’s economy even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Statewide, cases total 9,918 as of 2 p.m. Monday, up 2.6% from Sunday’s 9,667 cases. In Wilson County, the number of cases is 246, with 28 of those being identified as residents of Elmcroft of Lebanon, as assisted living facility. Three Wilson County residents have died of the disease, and statewide the death total is 184.
On Monday, restaurants in 89 of the state’s 95 counties were allowed to reopen under certain conditions, such as keeping diners 6-feet apart and only seating 50% of capacity. Wednesday, retail stores will be allowed to reopen under similar restrictions, which are voluntary.
“We are cracking the door to begin the process of reopening our economy,” Lee said during his Monday briefing. “We really want to work hand-in-hand with businesses instead of issuing a heavy-handed mandate.”
The pledge asks businesses to provide safe working conditions that protect their employees and customers. According to the state, the plan also “asks employees to commit to protecting themselves, their co-workers and the customers they serve. Finally, we encourage every Tennessee resident to be on the same team with our businesses: act responsibly by following recommended guidelines for social distancing, hygiene and wearing protective equipment when appropriate.”
Guidelines for churches, gyms and other businesses will come later this week, and Lee also announced that hospitals and physicians will be allowed to resume screenings and elective procedures.
However, he cautioned that “we will not be able to reopen some businesses” anytime soon.
As the economic impact on state revenue becomes more apparent, Lee’s administration has implemented a general hiring freeze on vacant positions except for “mission critical areas.”
The freeze also applies to contracts as well as “equipment purchases not necessary for the state’s COVID-19 response and working from home initiative.”
In his memo dated Thursday, new Finance Commissioner Butch Eley warns the “economic effects of the worldwide public health crisis brought on by COVID-19 will ripple through the state’s economy and have a negative impact on the state budget.”
Eley thanks intended memo recipients — agency heads, budget officers and human resources officers — for their “efforts during these difficult times.”
Before recessing in late March as the breadth of the viral outbreak became clear, Lee and fellow Republicans in the General Assembly slashed the governor’s originally proposed fiscal year 2021 budget by hundreds of millions of dollars, leaving it at $39.8 billion.
Already, Lee and administration officials have been warning lawmakers that more cuts are coming as sales taxes (Tennessee’s main source of revenue), corporate taxes and other levies are walloped by the virus and stay-at-home orders issued in an effort to curb the pandemic’s spread. As of Monday, Lee has ended his previous executive order banning dine-in restaurant service and plans to lift a similar order on retail stores Wednesday.
Eley recently replaced Stuart McWhorter as finance commissioner after Lee named McWhorter head of his new Unified Command group to combat the two-fold health and economic crisis.
In his memo, Eley says “prudent” financial management “requires that each agency begin to restrain discretionary spending for the balance of fiscal year 2019-2020 and until further notice.”
The hiring freeze is imposed on vacant positions but “exceptions will be allowed in mission critical areas necessary for the public welfare and for the welfare of persons under care or custody of the state,” the memo says.
Filling those posts will require “approval of a separate freeze exception justification letter by the Commissioner of Human Resources before filling any vacant position, unless blanket freeze approval is granted by the Commissioner of Human Resources for the two categories specified above,” Eley says.
The freeze also applies to temporary services and contractual services workers with similar exceptions as outlined for the hiring freeze.
Agencies are also being required to “manage the expenditure of all other program funds as conservatively as possible. Agency heads should restrain any discretionary spending which will not disrupt mandatory program service delivery, and which will not circumvent the legislative intent in the appropriation of funds.”
