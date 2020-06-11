Lebanon High School’s student council delivered a resounding display of support for the Black Lives Matter movement on the city square for two hours on Wednesday, marking one of the county’s largest demonstrations so far.
Student body president and rising junior Abigail Hopper was inspired to organize the event after seeing a viral photo of two men on the square holding a sign with white supremacist slogans.
“Seeing that horrified me, and there’s so much negativity in the media and everywhere else right now,” she said. “Originally it was just me and a few friends, but since I’m student body president I decided to get others involved.”
The demonstration, which was attended by about 30 students and adults, marked a week since the photo was taken, and attendees wanted to send a message that Lebanon opposes hate speech.
“I had my little baby cousin over recently, and he’s African American,” LHS rising sophomore Kiyah King said. “They were playing one of the memorial services for George Floyd on TV, and I remember thinking I never want him to have to see something like that. I want to stand up for a better world for children like him.”
King appreciated the support from her fellow students and the members of the community who drove by, and said the day was a showcase of Lebanon’s strength.
English teacher and student council sponsor Serena Robertson supported Hopper in organizing the event and said she was glad to see her students making a statement.
“I’m so incredibly inspired by these students,” she said. “Part of school is to teach kids how to engage in their community, and it makes me really proud to see them engaging in a demonstration like this.”
Students also went outside the school to spread the word, and First United Methodist Church Pastor Ryan Bennett was among the community members who joined in.
“One of the students who helped organize this is a member of the church,” he said. “I’m proud of them using their voices for good to help shine light on an area we’ve not dealt with adequately as a society. We need to help our sisters and brothers of color overcome the struggles they’re facing.”
Many of the students were also taking part in their first protest, including LHS rising sophomore Ella Kate Pine.
“I’ve been wanting to get involved in a Black Lives Matter protest, but in Nashville you don’t know if they’re going to escalate out of being peaceful or not,” she said. “So I was really happy that Abigail organized this. I love getting to see all the people driving by and showing support too.”
Azura Haley, who recently graduated from LHS, has attended multiple Nashville protests and welcomed the chance to join one in Lebanon. She hopes the square’s recent demonstrations will lead officials to remove its monument to Confederate Gen. Robert Hatton.
“The two in Nashville I was at were super peaceful, and the public was very supportive,” she said. “It makes me happy to see everyone out here in Lebanon doing the same thing, especially since this is a smaller town.”
LHS rising senior Catherine Duncan said she wanted to make the most of an opportunity to use her voice, and brought along several signs for the other students to carry.
“I want to help get the message across that we need to make a change,” she said. “I hope people become more aware of what’s going on in the world, and to see that not everybody is being treated equally.”
Ultimately, those at Hopper’s demonstration far outnumbered those holding the sign that inspired it. The Lebanon Police Department’s investigation has found that the two left in a vehicle with California tags and likely came from out of town, but the community’s reaction to the message they brought was clear on Wednesday.
“We want everyone to know that love is stronger than hate, and that messages like that aren’t what we stand for in Lebanon,” Hopper said. “Hateful people may have louder voices, but we’re here to drown them out.”
