Michael Scalf paced around the ticket booth while speaking into his walkie-talkie. On the other end, a voice asked about the visitors waiting to drive inside the venue. Scalf suggested they wait until it got darker.
Scalf, owner of The Dancing Lights of Christmas display at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 E. Baddour Parkway, said he and his family have been producing the light show for years but have only recently brought it to Lebanon.
"We started here three years ago; we were in Nashville for seven years," said Scalf. "We're not a giant corporation or anything, it's just me and my family."
Scalf said he owns several other light show productions staged throughout the southeast United States. He pointed out the direction
the path through the light show went and said it ended up at a giant tent they call Santa's Village.
"There are pony rides, a petting zoo and bounce houses," said Scalf. "There's all kind of stuff back there. Santa is here every night and we play outdoor movies."
After several minutes, Scalf decided it was dark enough to open the gates to visitors. The cars slowly began to make their way through two lanes that merged into one after leaving the ticket booth. Scalf's wife, Melissa, said the only time people really get angry is after having to wait an unusually long time in line.
"If they are angry it's usually on a Saturday," said Melissa Scalf. "They chose the busiest day to come and they are angry because they had to wait in line longer than usual."
While Michael and Melissa Scalf were busy tying up loose ends in the ticket booth, their daughter, Addison, 16, spent the time getting her money drawer ready. When asked how his daughter was able to travel with them, Scalf said his wife homeschools her.
"My wife has a doctorate in education," said Scalf. "She taught middle school math for 22 years. She gave that up when this business got bigger and I needed the help."
Inside Santa's Village, families bustled about while children took turns feeding the llamas and goats or climbing aboard a bungee-jump ride. Employees stayed busy serving hot chocolate and assisting children on rides and visiting Santa Clause.
Parents Charley and Amanda Ray from Brentwood said the show was worth the drive up. They watched as their daughter, Maryn, climbed into the harness of the bungee jump ride.
"I think we liked the dancing snowmen the best," said Amanda. "Everything was so beautiful."
Another couple, Josh and Liz Maloney, along with their newborn Everett, said they have been the show before but thought it would be special to bring their baby for the first time.
"We plan to bring him as much as possible," said Liz. "We especially love the toy soldiers."
Scalf said he has no intention of going anywhere else and plans to stay in Lebanon "as long as they will have us." He said he and the county have formed a sort of symbiotic relationship.
"It's a good fit for the county because all of this they don't use during the winter and that's all I need is the part they are not using," said Scalf. "Everybody here in Lebanon is nice, the mayor is great and everybody who runs this place is awesome,"
The Dancing Lights of Christmas will remain through Jan. 4. Tickets are $30 per vehicle and are available for purchase at several locations around the city. To check discounts and other promotions, visit their website at www.thedancinglightsofchristmas.com.
