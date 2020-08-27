ADHD, dyslexia or autism spectrum disorder can make hybrid learning a challenge, but some county students have found a solution in The Edison School’s new Lebanon campus.
The Edison School is a K-9 private school geared toward children with learning differences, and its small class sizes and recreational time are meant to keep each student engaged. Classes are held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays at Fairview Church.
“We are accredited for K-9 right now, and our plan is to add a grade each year,” Headmaster Jonathan Wilson said. “The teachers are doing a great job, and they’ve really been able to build a relationship with their students.”
The school currently employs two teachers and one assistant, with a 16-student capacity. Those numbers are expected to grow as they add more grade levels and classrooms.
So far, there are 11 students enrolled in the program. They began attending on Aug. 13, and the teachers have spent the first few weeks getting to know each of them and their learning styles.
“We want to know their learning style makeup so we can bring them a curriculum that best suits their needs,” Wilson said. “That way we’re not stuck on one curriculum, ever. All the curriculum that we have available to the teachers does align with all state standards, but we want to find what works best for each student.”
Some of those lessons plans are more visual, while others are meant for students who prefer hands-on activity. The classroom sizes allow the teachers time to work with students individually or in small groups and switch between those learning styles.
“I’ll do one-on-one while I’ve got other students working on a folder activity or a math activity, and sometimes they’ll be writing,” Campus Director Rachael Carlson said. “Every child is working on something at some point, and I rotate around with each one.”
Carlson said that one-on-one time also helps the students feel more comfortable with social interaction.
“A lot of them are becoming more comfortable with each other and us,” she said. “And they’re starting to pick up on the routines that we do and what’s expected.”
One of those routines is regular recreational time, whether by running around the gymnasium or taking a quick snack break.
“I am very much a fervent believer in physical activity, so we are taking breaks … anywhere between 35 to 45 minutes a day where the kids are up and moving,” Wilson said. “Getting them up and moving allows them to focus more when it’s time to sit down and learn.”
Sometimes those breaks take the students into a sensory room, which has comfortable seating and low lights so they can unwind without too much stimulation.
Fairview Church shares those kinds of priorities with The Edison School, and family pastor Jon Spallino said the partnership helps the congregation further its mission.
“We were already having internal conversations about areas of need we wanted to speak into when they contacted us,” he said. “We have a lot of people in organizations that work with families and children with special needs, so that was already something we wanted to focus more on.”
Spallino said the schooling has been going well so far, and that he looks forward to a continued partnership.
“I was just out in the hallway a bit ago, and getting to see the kids have fun in an environment built for them is amazing,” he said. “The Edison School has really helped us out … their sensory room is normally the special needs room for the church, and we have a similar heartbeat of what we want to do.”
Fairview Church has not used the sensory room since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but the Edison School has allowed children to take advantage of it again. Wilson said the school’s small population helps prevent the virus from spreading, but the staff is still taking precautions.
“We do a lot of hand-washing, we have hand sanitizer stations in the rooms and teachers clean everything multiple times throughout the day,” he said. “For any of our electronic devices we have an ultraviolet sanitizer used daily, multiple times throughout the day. Typically with devices the kids will only have theirs and they won’t share those, and then we check temperatures every day multiple times a day.”
A few of the students have also opted for remote learning instead of on-campus activities. Carlson is working one-on-one with one of those students through recorded videos and live meetings, structured in the same way the on-ground students learn.
“With the remote learning, each class is going to be a little different,” Carlson said. “But for the most part, we plan lessons for the child remotely — at least for me, I set up a meeting with the parent before the school year started to get to know a little bit about her daughter’s interests, and I’ve been doing activities to figure out what she knows.”
Parents are also encouraged to sit in with the remote learners, but the prerecorded videos allow them to monitor the curriculum if they have a work conflict.
Moving forward, Wilson wants to expand the Lebanon campus to fill out five classrooms and help the students meet their individual goals.
“The goal is just to have them grow and reach their potential, everybody at their own level,” Carlson said. “It’s very rewarding, and their parents are always so excited and it feels good to know that they’re happy and they’re enjoying school.”
For more information about The Edison School, visit http://www.theedisonschool.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.