With the close of filing at noon Thursday, the slates are set for city elections in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown. Those candidates will be joining a ballot topped by the race for president this year.
“It’s going to be a record,” Wilson County Elections Administrator Phillip Warren. “We are preparing for all 90,000 voters to show up.”
Warren doesn’t literally expect every registered voter in the county to go to the polls Nov. 3, but thinking that way helps in making sure those voters who do turn out don’t run into any problems.
He also said people who will be counting on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver their absentee ballots on time shouldn’t have a problem in Wilson County — provided they don’t wait until the last minute.
“Procrastination and voting don’t go together,” Warren said.
While the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27, he recommends doing it much sooner, as the chances of a ballot being mailed to the voter, filled out and mailed back and getting to the election commission’s P.O. Box by 7 p.m. Nov. 3 are iffy. Following federal guidelines, Warren suggests those requesting an absentee ballot do so at least 15 days before election day.
“We’ve got a great relationship with the post office,” he said. “We’ve already met with them and will be meeting again before the election.”
Warren described the local election slates as a “pretty lively group,” noting competitive mayor’s races in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet.
Here are the local elections:
LebanonMayor — Incumbent Bernie Ash is being challenged by Rick Bell, Rob Cesternino and John DeMoor.
Ward 1 alderman — Incumbent Joey Wayne Carmack is unopposed.
Ward 2 alderman — Incumbent Fred A. Burton Sr. is being challenged by Leon Love III and Lisa Noble.
Ward 5 alderman — Incumbent Robert Tick Bryan is unopposed.
Mt. JulietMayor — Incumbent Ed Hagerty is not running for reelection. District 2 Commissioner James Maness and Dan Walker are running.
District 1 commissioner — Incumbent Ray Justice is being challenged by Vince King.
District 3 commissioner — Incumbent Art Giles is being challenged by Scott Hefner.
District 4 commissioner — Incumbent Jennifer Milele is being challenged by Gerard Bullock and Jim Bradshaw.
WatertownMayor — Incumbent Mike Jennings is unopposed.
At-large aldermen — Four are running for three seats. They are incumbents Brandy Holcomb and Howell Roberts and challengers Laura Lee Cromer and Jim Mahoney. Roberts was appointed to replace Tom Nix, who died. And incumbent Alderman Tony Lea is not running for reelection.
The deadline to register for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5.
