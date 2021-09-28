The Nashville law firm in which Lebanon’s John Branham and Knight Lancaster are members, Bone McAllester Norton, will merge Friday with one of the nation’s largest law practices.
Lancaster, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Lancaster of Lebanon and a 2019 Belmont University law graduate, joined Bone McAllester Norton two years ago. Branham, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joe Branham, has been a member of the firm for more than eight years.
Spencer Fane, a Kansas City, Missouri firm, is regarded as one of the nation’s largest law firms with more than 330 attorneys and annual revenues exceeding $150 million. It maintains offices in 11 states and 20 U.S. cities.
BMN was founded 20 years ago by Charles W. Bone, a former member of the Cumberland University Board of Trust, Sam McAllester, and the late Mike Norton.
Nashville’s sixth largest law firm, BMN lists 43 attorneys in its practice with offices in downtown Nashville as well as in Williamson and Sumner counties.
Lancaster, who holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee, is also a certified public accountant. His primary focus is in the area of mergers and acquisitions and business law.
“We’re fortunate to have Knight as a member of our firm. His knowledge of the law and ability to work with clients through sometimes very complicated issues that often involve tax matters and deal points embedded in business acquisitions have made him a valuable and trusted asset at Bone McAllester Norton,” said Charles Robert Bone, the firm’s president and CEO. “I’m confident Knight will continue to be a major contributor when our firm merges with Spencer Fane.”
He described Branham as a “well seasoned lawyer, strategist, and litigator,” adding that, “John has made major contributions to our firm and the success we have realized.”
Branham’s father, the late Joe Branham, served as member of the Lebanon City Council during the 1970s.
