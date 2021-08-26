Over the weekend, historic rain swamped areas west of Nashville. In less than 24 hours, local churches responded to the crisis in the form of volunteer aid and donations.
The 109 Church of Christ’s minister, Wayne Miller, said they reached out to churches in the affected areas to ask them specifically what they needed.
Miller turned to what he saw after the tornado that hit Mt. Juliet in 2020, as guidance for how best to serve those impacted. “We had so much stuff after the tornado that wasn’t that useful,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday. He added that he wanted to make sure whatever was sent was of help.
This is one reason why Wesley Jones, a disaster relief specialist with the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board, said that financial contributions are most helpful, as they allow people on the ground who know what is needed to target those needs more in a more specialized way.
Not all financial aid reaches the victims though. In a press release distributed Monday, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett encouraged donors to be diligent in seeking out aid organizations, saying to be wary of scams.
“Tennesseans are generous and support each other through tragedy,” he said. “Unfortunately, there are bad actors who will try to capitalize on this disaster. It’s important to pause before donating to make sure an organization is legitimate.”
While there may be some bad agents out there, Miller said, “There’s no way to deny the good heartedness of folks,” upon seeing all the volunteers and aid being brought in.
“People are coming from everywhere, and thankfully, people are getting what they need financially.”
During a phone call Tuesday, Jones said that members of the TBMB hit the ground immediately following initial reports about the floodwaters. “We have been extremely busy,” he said.
Jones said that utilizing guys who live in the area was the first step, but they had to pull back Saturday until it was safe to resume. The organizer described the scene as “pretty chaotic,” but said they were doing everything they could to manage it.
According to Jones, First Baptist in Waverly opened their church as a shelter for displaced residents. He also mentioned Trace Creek Baptist as a place where volunteers could stay while they aided in the relief efforts.
To make contributions, both organizations have set up links on their websites and Facebook pages.
Miller, who has also personally visited the impacted scenes, said that what seems to be in highest demand are waterproof tote bags and tubs that people can put their memoirs in.
The minister also said that they had handed out over 50 sleeping bags and several tents for families who lost their homes and who were sleeping on floors of fellowship halls. Other items of import included coolers, flashlights and batteries.
To find out how to help, ask your church leaders what they may be doing to contribute. Several churches are posting on their Facebook pages with links to donate as well as on their websites.
