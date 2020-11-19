Local internal medicine specialist Dr. Willard West’s home and office were raided by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies Monday in connection with an ongoing investigation.
No specific details have been released as of Wednesday, but the Lebanon Police Department said its SWAT team assisted in executing the search warrant. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation plans to release a full report at a later date.
West was unavailable for comment at press time. The Wilson County Jail’s booking log shows no record of an arrest or any charges against him stemming from the search.
