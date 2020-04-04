Local leaders plan to use a soft touch when it comes to enforcing the stay-at-home order Gov. Bill Lee issued Thursday. He cited cellphone tracking and other data showing Tennesseans were not heeding his call to limit activity to essential needs only.
”In general, I agree with the governor,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said Friday. “I think people are reverting back to their old ways and getting out more, but the spread of the virus has to be shut down.”
Lee’s order, which is through April 14, does not include a strong enforcement mechanism. Instead, he said he’s leaving that up to local agencies.
”We’ll watch this and take appropriate steps necessary for enforcement as we see them,” the governor said.
”I haven’t given any orders to the police department, but we’ve talked about this before,” Ash said. “As they patrol and see anyone violating the governor’s order, they’ll stop them and let them know about the new guidelines. If there are repeat offenses we’ll warn them, eventually cite them and maybe impose a fine of $50 or so.”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto says violations of the order could be considered a Class A misdemeanor.
”We’ve asked our sheriff’s office and police departments to help us by riding around and using their speakerphones if they see a gathering of 10 or more people, or finding nonessential businesses that haven’t gotten the word yet and letting them know.”
In Watertown, Mayor Mike Jennings said his community seems to be taking the situation seriously.
”I’ve not given any orders to the police department and I’m trusting them to use good judgment,” he said. “What I’m cautioning everybody about is that the governor’s order leaves 30 activities open as essential, and we as governments have to be very careful about how we respond to this because the Bill of Rights and civil liberties are always in effect.”
Numbers still rising
The number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee continues to rise. The state Department of Health reported 3,067 cases as of 2 p.m. Friday, up from 2,845 Thursday. In Wilson County, the number of cases rose from 62 to 71. The statewide death total stands at 37, with none reported in Wilson County.
Traci Pope, director of community relations at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, said it is treating eight COVID-19 patients as of Friday afternoon. She said one patient who had been in intensive care had improved and was discharged.
Of the 25 patients the hospital received from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, 15 have been returned to that reopened facility.
Local plant closes
New unemployment claims rose to about 94,500 last week, the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported Thursday.
That is more than twice the 39,100 new unemployment claims from the previous week. In the period ending March 13, which was prior to local governments started ordering nonessential businesses to close, just 2,700 unemployment claims were filed.
ZF Active Safety and Electronics filed notice with the state Thursday that it was laying off its most of its about 300 employees in Lebanon.
ZF spokesman Tony Sapienza said the company had planned to be shut down for disinfecting until April 6 as a result of an employee tested positive for COVID-19. However, when Lee issued his stay-at-home order and the company realized its customers had ample inventory, it decided to make sure it was considered an essential business and stay closed until April 14, the date Lee’s current order is scheduled to expire.
”If the governor extends that, we may still try to reopen,” Sapienza said.
ZF is the only plant or other large employer in Wilson County that has notified the state of layoffs.
More closures
The state Department of Environment and Conservation announced Friday that it was closing all 56 state parks and state natural areas, including Wilson County’s Cedars of Lebanon State Park. The closure are in effect through April 14.
”We decided to close the parks in support of Gov. Lee’s Executive Order 23,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said in a news release. “The health and safety of Tennessee citizens is all or our top priority right now.”
The Tennessee Valley Authority closed additional recreation areas on Friday.
Recreation areas at Chatuge, Cherokee, Fort Loudoun, the south side of Guntersville, Normandy, Norris, Tellico and Watts Bar dams, as well as all recreation areas at Raccoon Mountain, were closed. They join the previously closed areas at Chickamauga and South Holston dams, and the Rockpile area near Muscle Shoals, Ala.
TVA river access points located at locations outside the affected recreation areas remain open at this time. Trails on the more than 200,000 acres of undeveloped public land TVA manages also remain open.
Hutto was philosophical about what’s happening.
“When I was coaching, we always learned more from losses than wins. I think this situation is going to help people appreciate their freedoms, grow closer to their families and contemplate the hereafter,” he said, “There’s a lot of progress that’s going to come from this on the other side, whether in government, education or day-to-day life. Going back to coaching, a loss allowed us to figure out what we weren’t prepared for and sharpen our swords so we could win the next game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.