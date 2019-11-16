Local + Mane celebrates opening

Local + Mane Hair Company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Nov. 6 conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are sponsored by Anytime Fitness, Lebanon. Owner Heather Mitchell was joined by friends, family, staff, chamber President Melanie Minter, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and chamber ambassadors and staff. The salon is Located at 719 B McFadden St. in Lebanon.

Submitted photo