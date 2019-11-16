Local + Mane celebrates opening

Local + Mane Hair Company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Nov. 6 conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Ribbon cutting ceremonies are sponsored by Anytime Fitness, Lebanon. Owner Heather Mitchell was joined by friends, family, staff, chamber President Melanie Minter, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and chamber ambassadors and staff. The salon is Located at 719 B McFadden St. in Lebanon.
Submitted photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.