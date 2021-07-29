As a new more contagious strain of COVID-19 rips through the US, concerns are being raised at every level of government about how best to tackle the surge.
Sounding the alarm over the Delta variant led several lawmakers to reverse course and urge their constituents to get vaccinated. Earlier this week, several members of Republican leadership in the Tennessee Senate signed a letter encouraging just that.
“Dear Tennesseans, although we have made progress, COVID-19 is not over,” began the letter, which was signed by 16 of 27 Republican senators.
It went on to say, “A strong majority of these cases are among those who are not vaccinated, and virtually all of those currently hospitalized with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated. We strongly urge Tennesseans who do not have a religious objection or a legitimate medical issue to get vaccinated.”
The state officials’ urgency comes against an ominous trend being observed around the state. On Monday alone, the state of Tennessee reported 3,574 new cases, with 67 of those coming in Wilson County.
State Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, was not among the letter’s signatories. On Wednesday, he said that it was because he had been out of town when the letter was drafted.
When asked if he agreed with the points made in the letter, he said he did to a certain extent, but that he might have tweaked the wording in some places.
He boiled it down to this, “I think that everyone who thinks it’s the right move should get vaccinated.”
The senator also said that he believes the vaccine should be easily accessible and free, going so far as to offer his assistance in scheduling an appointment for anyone unsure of how to do so. His number in Nashville is 615-741-2421.
Currently, the vaccine is being offered by the Tennessee Department of Health at no cost.
Pody urged anyone on the fence to speak to their physician before making a final decision.
While the senator is against instituting restrictions on customers shopping or groups gathering, he also does not think anyone should be ridiculed for what he called taking “personal accountability” in their lives, like wearing a mask indoors. He said it’s a person’s right to wear a mask as much as it is their right not to.
Pody declined to say whether he had received the vaccine, though he did say he’d had “multiple chances.”
Local schools sticking to the plan
In Wilson County, school officials and municipal leaders are approaching things optimistically, though they say it’s not time to let their guard down.
Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell said in an email Wednesday, “We understand what the numbers mean when it comes to our county and communities and we will continue to watch those very closely.”
During the July WCS Board of Education meeting, COVID-19 protocols and procedures were unanimously approved. As of Wednesday, Luttrell said no changes have been made, but that the school board and he would “continue to have responsible conversations about this moving forward.”
Gov. Bill Lee has said that Tennesseans should get vaccinated, but doesn’t think schools should follow new recommendations from U.S. pediatricians for students and staff to wear masks.
Meanwhile, the Center for Disease Control issued guidelines Tuesday to wear masks indoors even for those people who have already been vaccinated, which comes as a 180-degree turn from the agency’s position in May, when it announced vaccinated people could resume normal activities indoors without a mask.
Luttrell said that Wilson County will adhere to a policy more in line with the governor’s. “As of today, the wearing of masks is optional to start the new school year,” he said.
The director feels the school system is in a much stronger position than when the pandemic began. “The amount of precautionary knowledge that we’ve been able to gain over the past 17 months when it comes to COVID-19 has been enormous. What we’ve learned from the past will only help us as we move forward into the new school year.”
Luttrell also said that any discussions about implementing safety measures like social distancing or mask mandates would be held in a public setting and would only take place if needed. He added that if “any changes were required by the state, then we will comply,” and that if the school board wanted to re-examine the current protocols, then he would be “fully willing to listen to those concerns.”
“Collectively, and at the end of the day, the top goal is serving our students and families the best we can and that’s what we’ll always aim to do,” he said.
The Lebanon Special School District is sticking with a similar plan. LSSD Director Scott Benson said Wednesday that keeping masks optional for students will remain the protocol moving forward.
He lamented, “A month ago, as we were prepping, this was the furthest thing from our minds.”
The director pointed to the ‘’pretty normal summer’’ as reason for optimism but admitted that, “the last few weeks show the data changing.”
Reality of the COVID threat is not lost on Benson. “We discuss it daily. We are communicating with other districts daily.”
He said they are and will stay in steady contact with state and local health departments, while also regularly reviewing CDC guidelines.
Although masks are optional, Benson said other precautionary steps will be taken, like limiting visitors and enhancing sanitation protocols around the schools.
Students at Lebanon schools will return on Monday, but in a format Benson called transition days. The first three days of the school year will be partitioned into student groups, with each day seeing about a third of the overall students on campus, before opening back at full capacity on Thursday.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said in an email that he was concerned to see the numbers go up, and much like Luttrell and Benson, said he would “listen to local and state health officials as they guide us over the coming days.”
Bell also said that his stepdaughter would be returning to classes in the fall and that he and his family are fully vaccinated, but that he, like Pody, believes residents should consult with their doctors and come to their own conclusion about vaccinations.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said Wednesday that he’s been vaccinated too, but agreed it’s a personal choice. Hutto said the best encouragement for what to do will come from peoples’ doctors and local health departments. “When those people speak, I think people listen.”
Hutto also agreed with Luttrell’s assessment of people’s knowledge in how to protect themselves from the virus. “We have been educated on what to do, safety procedures and precautions. I think we are all educated on how to address the issue if it shows back up,” he said.
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital sees uptickAccording to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Director of Community Relations Traci Pope, the system is seeing “increased admissions with COVID positive patients throughout the Vanderbilt System.”
Pope said the hospital is “currently at approximately 30%” of what it experienced in the peak of last winter, adding that emergency room visits are up.
She attributed some of the increase to COVID patients, but said that visits are up in general.
Pope also encouraged everyone seeking additional resources and information to visit their website, https://www.vumc.org/coronavirus/covid-19- vaccines.
