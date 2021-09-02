Enough is enough. Local ministries met Tuesday at The Journey Church to dedicate Overdose Awareness Day in Wilson County and end the plague that affects far more than just the deceased.
According to Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Capt. Scott Moore, there were 46 overdose deaths in the county last year.
“Drug addiction does not discriminate,” he said. “I’ve seen countless families and friends fight addiction.”
The acknowledgement of the day of remembrance came from the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, with the goal of engaging with the state’s houses of worship and increase recovery support.
Through these ministries, it hopes to connect individuals struggling with addiction to treatment, increase knowledge of what addiction is and facilitate understanding of substance use disorder treatment and recovery.
Will Taylor, the lifeline coordinator and Region 5 North overdose prevention specialist at the department, said that while some of these efforts are written off as “enabling addicts,” by critics, the primary goal remains “harm reduction.”
Taylor said that sometimes it takes multiple “wake-up calls” for a person to decide to get clean, but that it isn’t possible if they die during an overdose.
One of the main problems associated with drug use is a social stigma about the user. Taylor said removing that stigma is a step towards truly helping the person. Merely stigmatizing them for a behavioral problem only serves to increase that behavior he said.
Taylor’s organization is one of many in the determined to help those who struggle with addiction without stigmatizing them. Melissa Linam is a counselor with the Hope Society, a women’s recovery program in Lebanon. She said stopping the stigma “takes a community.”
“It won’t stop until we as a community say we don’t want any more children to grow up with a parent.”
Linam said that she talks to people all the time about her group’s mission only to get the response, “I’ve never heard of that.”
Getting information out to the public about the programs trying to help is half the battle according to Linam. Her program is just one of many.
During the ceremony, Taylor read a list of fatal overdose victims whose names were taped to a memorial wall in the church lobby. By the time it started, there were 53 names on the wall.
15th Judicial Distict Attorney General Jason Lawson said that when he graduated from Watertown High School, his class had 53 students. “This shows the scope of the plague we are dealing with,” Lawson said, “That’s why it’s important we find innovative solutions to this problem.”
Lawson added that he commends DrugFree WilCo for trying to find that solution. DrugFree WilCo is a local organization dedicated to prevention and reduction of drug misuse and addiction among youth and adults, which offers education, communication and awareness of resources in the county.
One man in attendance, Brandon Sutton, said that his name would be “number 54” if he hadn’t found a ministry.
Sutton moved to Mt. Juliet in 2007 to stay with a grandparent. He said he was “helpless, hopeless and jobless.”
“I had no hope that it would ever change.”
Then he found The Journey Church. “When I met Jesus everything changed. The search was over and not because I was searching for God. I was searching for happiness.”
Sutton wishes the same for anyone who is struggling with addiction, and as the assistant minister at The Journey Church he welcomes those people to seek out “recovery in redemption.”
To make the day official, a proclamation was signed by Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and Lawson recognizing the efforts of The Journey Church and their partnership with the Hope Society, Rest Stop Ministries, Cross Style Life Recovery, and Better Life Ministries to provide hope, support and recovery to those with substance use disorders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.