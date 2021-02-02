In a year when many sectors of the economy took hits thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market in Wilson County boomed. Compared with 2019, the number of houses sold, the number of condos sold and the average home price all soared.
“It was my best year ever,” said Carol Thayer of Thayer Real Estate Group, president of the Eastern Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors.
According to figures from the association, 3,426 house sales were closed on in 2020, up 3,002 in 2019. That’s a 14% increase. The average sale price rose from $351,000 in 2019 to $376,000 last year — a 7% increase. Condo sales also rose, from 139 in 2019 to 253 in 2020.
“I did twice the business that I did in 2019,” said Gail King, co-owner of Cumberland Real Estate. “You couldn’t tell anything different except I did most of my work from home.”
Thayer, King and others attribute the booming market to several factors, some related to COVID-19 and some not. First, Tennessee and especially the Nashville area continues to be fast growing because of a business-friendly tax climate that is attracting new companies. Second, interest rates on mortgages are historically low. Third, COVID-19 is driving some people from cities into the suburbs and even the countryside.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto notes that U-Haul recently announced that Tennessee was the number one destination for one-way trailer and truck rentals.
“People move to Wilson County specifically because I think one is our proximity to Nashville,” Hutto said. “Then there’s education, low taxes, maybe quality of life, and public safety.”
Wilson County Schools and the Lebanon Special School District are both among the most highly rated systems in the state, and Wilson County has professional first responders countywide thanks to WEMA.
“Nashville is the hottest new spot,” King said. “But they’ve got burdensome taxes and we have better schools.”
Traffic is a consideration, too.
“You can live in Lebanon and get to work quicker in Nashville than live in Nashville and get to work in Nashville,” King said.
Buyers into three categories Thayer and others said: Fifteen% are seniors looking to downsize; 25-30% are newcomers; and the rest are current Wilson County residents looking for a change or upsizing.
The newcomers, along with limited inventory, are driving the rising prices, realtors say. Stories abound of bidding wars and even buyers signing contracts on houses they haven’t even seen in person. Nichols Vale, a planned community of new homes on the west side of Mt. Juliet, has a waiting list more than 200 names long.
“It’s a sellers market, and people are getting multiple offers,” Thayer said. “Nobody has any inventory.”
Even land is selling, and not just to developers.
“We see a high demand for land,” said Mike Walker, owner of Walker Auction & Realty. “I had a call this morning from someone who wants 40 acres. They want to retreat. Unrest is pushing people out of the urban areas into rural areas.”
Thayer agreed.
“More and more people are asking for land,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of that.”
“Demand is certainly higher than supply for sure,” Walker said. “Land has gone up so much.”
That lack of inventory extends beyond acreage to smaller homes and townhomes suitable for empty-nesters and retirees.
“We have a real need for affordable housing for seniors,” Thayer said. She described such housing as one-story, two bedrooms, roughly 1,200 square feet and less than $300,000.
Whether the growth comes from downsizing seniors, right-sizing locals or escaping urban dwellers, Hutto has to deal with it.
“Growth causes problems, but they can be good problems,” Hutto said. “As you look at surrounding counties that are struggling to make ends meet, yes we have more people to take care of, but we have more revenue. The biggest challenge is balancing that.”
It’s a balancing act that Hutto will have to keep practicing, because there are no indications 2020’s growth will slow in 2021.
“I can’t believe how busy I have been this January,” King said. “People are just snatching and grabbing.”
