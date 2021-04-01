The two Wilson County public school districts are gearing up to offer remedial education this summer to elementary and middle school students who have fallen behind during this pandemic-disrupted school year.
The six-week program is mandated by the state. The General Assembly enacted the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act in January.
Both districts began soliciting parents for interest in recent weeks. The Lebanon Special School District sent letters home last week, and Wilson County Schools has been gathering data for a couple of weeks.
“I feel like with the disruption we have had, some of our students will need more support — especially with reading and math,” said Pam Sampson, LSSD’s director of teaching and learning.
Her district plans to offer the summer school in each school, while Wilson County Schools will offer the program at five of its campuses. The LSSD will be providing transportation, while in WCS that issue is still be resolved. Both districts will be providing breakfasts and lunches.
There will be no charge to attend the summer sessions, but slots may be limited by the availability of instructors.
“It is limited based on the number of teachers we have,” Sampson said. “From looking at our numbers, I think we’ll be OK.”
The situation at WCS is more fluid.
“We will have to determine how many students we can serve based on the number of teachers who want to participate in the summer camps,” said WCS spokesman Bart Barker. “We are concerned that we will not have enough teachers to accommodate the enrollment needs.”
Both districts are prioritizing attendance in the camps for those students with the greatest academic needs.
Sampson said the LSSD is gauging that need by examining student performance on what she called “universal screeners,” benchmark tests that are given three times a year.
“As we give these assessments, we see the learning gaps,” Sampson said. “We are noting that with some students, the disruption of learning has caused a gaps. Others are doing well.”
WCS told parents in its communication about the summer session that attendance would be limited.
“Students will be prioritized based on academic needs,” Barker said. “One of the key gauges in this process will be those who have experienced significant learning loss or are scoring below proficient in reading or math.”
According to the state Department of Education, districts are to provide four hours of reading and math instruction, with at least one hour of the block dedicated to reading and one hour dedicated to math, one hour of intervention and one hour of physical activity or play.
LSSD plans to run ist program from June 1-24 and COVID protocols will be in effect. WCS plans a six-week camp for grades K-4 from June 14 to July 23 (with July 5-9 off) and a four-week camp for grades 5-7 June 14-25 and July 12-23.
